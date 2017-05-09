DOCUMENTS

15 539 under-5's admitted with severe acute malnutrition in 2015/16 - DoH

Aaron Motsoaledi |
08 May 2017
KZN province with highest total numbers, followed by ECape and then Limpopo

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

FOR WRITTEN REPLY

QUESTION NO. 534

DATE OF PUBLICATION IN INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER: 10 MARCH 2017  

(INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER NO. 09)

Mrs K Jooste (DA) to ask the Minister of Health:

How many (a) admissions and (b) deaths due to severe malnutrition were recorded in each of the provincial state hospitals in the (i) 2013-14, (ii) 2014-15 and (iii) 2015-16 financial years?

NW591E

REPLY:

(a)-(b) Admissions and deaths due to severe malnutrition as recorded for periods mentioned below are:

 

Issued by Parliament, 8 May 2017

 

