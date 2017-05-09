NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
FOR WRITTEN REPLY
QUESTION NO. 534
DATE OF PUBLICATION IN INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER: 10 MARCH 2017
(INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER NO. 09)
Mrs K Jooste (DA) to ask the Minister of Health:
How many (a) admissions and (b) deaths due to severe malnutrition were recorded in each of the provincial state hospitals in the (i) 2013-14, (ii) 2014-15 and (iii) 2015-16 financial years?
NW591E
REPLY:
(a)-(b) Admissions and deaths due to severe malnutrition as recorded for periods mentioned below are:
Issued by Parliament, 8 May 2017