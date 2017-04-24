Order of Ikhamanga (gold) to be bestowed on Wayde van Niekerk

PRESIDENT ZUMA TO BESTOW 2017 NATIONAL ORDERS AWARDS

President Jacob Zuma, the Grand Patron of the National Orders, will on Friday, 28 April 2017, bestow the 2017 National Orders Awards on distinguished local citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have played a momentous role towards building a free democratic South Africa and who also have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans in various ways.

The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa bestows, through the President of the Republic upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.

During the ceremony, President Zuma will bestow to deserving recipients the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

- Mr Wayde van Niekerk: For his exceptional contribution to the sporting field of track running. His performance against all odds broke standing records of international legends and brought immense national pride.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

- Mr Matthew Brittain: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. His strong determination is an inspiration to the young people of South Africa.

- Mr Khaba Mkhize (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the field of journalism and the liberation struggle. Through his writings as a journalist, he bravely exposed many apartheid injustices and pricked the consciences of the unjust lawmakers of the time.

- Mr Sizwe Laurence Ndlovu: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He serves as a role model for the young ones who also aspire towards highest achievements in life.

- Mr Zinjiva Winston Nkondo (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa and the creative use of his art as an orator and poet to prick the conscience of the apartheid government.

- Mr John Smith: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. He does not rest on his laurels as he aims for the 2020 Olympic Games on a bigger challenge.

- Mr James Thompson: For his excellent contribution to the field of water sport and winning gold for South Africa in the 2012 Olympic Games. He is undoubtedly the pride of the nation by raising South Africa’s international standing.

- Prof Jeff Opland: For his excellent contribution to the field of history and his impressive body of work in literature. His work exhumes stories of the dead and brings them to life so that the living can continue to learn.

The Order will be bestowed in Bronze on:

- Mr Arthur Nuthall Fula (Posthumous): For his contribution to the field of literature and challenging stereotypes by writing in a third language, Afrikaans. His vivid imagination has inspired many readers and broadened the knowledge of our country.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

- Mr Milner Langa Kabane (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the field of education and the upliftment of the black community during the struggle for liberation. He lived by the courage of his conviction in adverse conditions.

- Ms Getrude Ntlabathi (Posthumous): For her contribution to the empowerment of women through education. Among others she produced students who grew to become renowned leaders, such as the late former President Nelson Mandela.

The Order will be bestowed in Bronze on:

- Ms Pfarelo Rebecca Ramugondo: For her outstanding contribution to community service and upliftment.

- Prof Olive Shisana: For her outstanding contribution to the field of science and community service, particularly her tireless work in researching solutions to the scourges of HIV and AIDS.

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises is awarded to South African citizens for achievements that have impacted internationally and served the interests of the Republic of South Africa.

The order will be bestowed in Silver on:

- Prof Fulufhelo Nelwamondo: For his excellent contribution to the field of science, particularly electrical engineering. He serves as an enormous inspiration to young people in South Africa.

- Mr Siyabulela Lethuxolo Xuza: For his excellent contribution to scientific innovation at an early stage, proving to himself and others that through determination and hard work one can achieve new career heights. His brilliance has attracted great international great to his work.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The order will be bestowed in Gold on:

- His Excellency Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao: For his exceptional contribution to the promotion of peace and resistance to social injustices. His selfless service of others bears witness and inspires many in the global community.

The order will be bestowed in Silver on:

- Mr Maurice Bogatsu (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the fight for liberation, carrying out dangerous missions between South Africa and Botswana with the members of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

- Ms Euzhan Palcy: For her excellent contribution to the liberation struggle by exposing South African social injustices through an international film that strengthened the revolution against apartheid.

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The order will be bestowed in Silver on:

- Ms Miltha Mary “Mamou’’ Calata (Posthumous): For her excellent contribution to the fight against apartheid and to poverty alleviation. She went beyond her call of duty to help alleviate the burden of poverty from the poor by encouraging self-reliance.

- Mr David Mbulelo “Spi” Grootboom (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the fight for liberation and dignity for the people of South Africa. He believed in the equality of all citizens and challenged injustices to the hilt.

- Prof Fatima Meer (Posthumous): For her excellent contribution to the struggle for liberation. Her gallant and steadfast opposition to social injustices for decades is commendable.

- Mr Collen Monde Mkunqwana (Posthumous): For his contribution to the struggle for the liberation of the people of South Africa. He bravely sacrificed his own safety, waging resistance against a dangerous system that meted out maximum force to repress dissent.

- Ms Zodwa Mofokeng (Posthumous): For her relentless fight against government’s oppression in South Africa. She defied oppressive rule and advanced the cause of liberation and justice for all South Africans.

- “The 22 ANC Political Trialists of 1969”: For their brave fight against apartheid. They suffered but stood fiercely with the courage of their convictions for their freedom. Their names re: Ms Martha Dlamini; Mr Peter Sexforth Magubane; Mr Jackson Mahlaule; Ms Nomwe Mamkhala; Ms Winnie Madikizela Mandela; Mr Paulos Matshaba; Ms Venus Thokozile Mngoma; Mr George Mokwebo; Mr Simon Mosikare; Mr David Motau; Mr Douglas Mtshetshe Mvemve; Ms Shantie Naidoo; Mr Samson Ndou, Mr Lawrence Ndzanga; Ms Rita Ndzanga; Mr Joseph Chamberlain Nobanda; Mr Samuel Solomon Pholoto; Mr Elliot Shabangu; Ms Joyce Sikakane; Mr David Dalton Tsotetsi; Mr Owen Vanqa; Mr Joseph Zikalala;

- Mr Reginald “Reggie” Oliphant (Posthumous): For his contribution to the fight against social injustices meted out against black people in South Africa. His steadfast belief in the equality of all citizens prompted him to confront the tyranny of apartheid.

- Mr Neville Rubin: For his contribution to the fight for the rights of workers through involvement in workers’ unions. He gallantly voiced out his opposition in the period when it was risky to one’s life to speak up.

- Mr Zweli Lucas Sizani (Posthumous): For his excellent contribution to the liberation movement and struggle for democracy. He selflessly put his life in danger for the freedom and equality of all South Africans.

The ceremony will take place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

President Zuma has commended the recipients and expressed his sincere gratitude to members of the public for participating in the nomination process of the recipients.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 21 April 2017