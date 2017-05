WCape province with lowest COE proportion at 54%, Limpopo highest at 70,1%

DATE: 24 March 2017

Ms D van der Walt (DA) to ask the Minister of Public Service and Administration:

What (a) percentage and (b) actual amount of each budget of each (i) national department and (ii) provincial department will be spent on the salaries of government officials in the 2017-18 financial year?

(a)(b) (i) (ii) Based on information received from National Treasury, the total budgets and amounts budgeted for Compensation of Employees (CoE) in National and provincial departments for the 2017/18 financial year, with CoE Expressed as a percentage of the total budget, are contained in the attached Appendices 1 and 2 respectively.

2017/18 revised baseline (R'000)

National government:

Vote no Department Compensation of employees Total COE% of total 1 The Presidency 318 384 501 542 63.5% 3 Communications 76 697 1 425 095 5.4% 4 Cooperative Governance And Traditional Affairs 338 922 78 414 485 0.4% 5 Home Affairs 3 198 176 7 055 539 45.3% 6 International Relations and Cooperation 2 914 027 6 574 879 44.3% 7 National Treasury 799 276 646 656 035 0.1% 8 Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation 268 937 923 496 29.1% 9 Public Enterprises 166 906 266 696 62.6% 10 Public Service and Administration 275 711 897 144 30.7% 11 Public Works 486 413 7 038 130 6.9% 12 Statistics South Africa 1 352 218 2 146 313 63.0% 13 Women 71 900 206 163 34.9% 14 Basic Education 476 694 23 408 620 2.0% 15 Higher Education and Training 8 425 378 68 949 095 12.2% 16 Health 760 032 42 625 723 1.8% 17 Social Development 476 811 160 707 768 0.3% 18 Correctional Services 15 776 687 22 814 124 69.2% 19 Defence And Military Veterans 26 447 971 48 618 790 54.4% 20 Independent Police Investigative Directorate 186 157 255 482 72.9% 21 Justice and Constitutional Development 10 578 040 18 927 308 55.9% 22 Office of the Chief Justice and Judicial Administration 1 524 040 1 984 625 76.8% 23 Police 66 196 773 87 025 128 76.1% 24 Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries 2 105 751 6 807 034 30.9% 25 Economic Development 90 072 797 237 11.3% 26 Energy 318 247 8 113 450 3.9% 27 Environmental Affairs 1 035 073 6 848 214 15.1% 28 Labour 1 224 502 3 065 821 39.9% 29 Mineral Resources 572 760 1 779 449 32.2% 30 Science and Technology 315 527 7 557 229 4.2% 31 Small Business Development 137 452 1 449 796 9.5% 32 Telecommunications and Postal Services 214 706 1 614 206 13.3% 33 Tourism 271 853 2 140 156 12.7% 34 Trade and Industry 902 415 9 274 795 9.7% 35 Transport 450 021 59 805 180 0.8% 36 Water and Sanitation 1 651 856 15 107 449 10.9% 37 Arts and Culture 232 464 4 449 845 5.2% 38 Human Settlements 383 257 33 464 300 1.1% 39 Rural Development and Land Reform 2 194 584 10 184 240 21.5% 40 Sport and Recreation South Africa 106 104 1 066 564 9.9% Total 153 322 794 1 400 947 145 10.9%

Notes 1) Total expenditure figures are inclusive of Direct Charges against the relevant revenue funds as well as transfers and subsidies

Provincial government:

Province Department Compensation of employees Total COE as % of total ECAPE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS AND TOURISM 252 955 1 069 558 23.7% ECAPE EDUCATION 26 137 084 32 989 055 79.2% ECAPE HEALTH 14 415 656 21 707 165 66.4% ECAPE HUMAN SITTLEMENTS 328 707 2 631 398 12.5% ECAPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 819 886 1 205 049 68.0% ECAPE OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 288 181 857 638 33.6% ECAPE PROVINCIAL PLANNING AND TREASURY 310 849 724 522 42.9% ECAPE ROADS AND PUBLIC WORKS 1 291 320 5 090 773 25.4% ECAPE RURAL DEVELOPMENT AND AGRARIAN REFORM 1 207 317 2 205 432 54.7% ECAPE SAFETY AND LIAISON 71 583 94 808 75.5% ECAPE SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 1 601 989 2 632 799 60.8% ECAPE SPORT, RECREATION, ARTS AND CULTURE 486 504 900 944 54.0% ECAPE TRANSPORT 592 033 1 843 704 32.1% FSTATE AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT 365 437 758 809 48.2% FSTATE COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 213 234 407 187 52.4% FSTATE ECONOMIC, SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, TOURISM AND ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS 237 891 558 780 42.6% FSTATE EDUCATION 10 061 109 12 739 378 79.0% FSTATE HEALTH 6 381 379 9 774 916 65.3% FSTATE HUMAN SITTLEMENTS 169 501 1 442 894 11.7% FSTATE OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 259 385 564 980 45.9% FSTATE POLICE, ROADS AND TRANSPORT 692 934 2 720 070 25.5% FSTATE PROVINCIAL TREASURY 205 484 315 314 65.2% FSTATE PUBLIC WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE 401 423 1 522 356 26.4% FSTATE SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 631 264 1 172 295 53.8% FSTATE SPORT, ARTS, CULTURE ANO RECREATION 315 390 687 295 45.9% GAUT AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT 436 286 916 600 47.6% GAUT COMMUNITY SAFETY 494 596 678 466 72.9% GAUT COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 302 359 470 218 64.3% GAUT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 244 145 1 413 792 17.3% GAUT EDUCATION 30 247 916 40 843 869 74.1% GAUT E-GOVERNMENT 422 434 1 356 832 31.1% GAUT GAUT PROVINCIAL TREASURY 548 316 712 632 76.9% GAUT HEALTH 23 815 004 40 207 046 59.2% GAUT HUMAN SETTLEMENTS 418 510 6 186 359 6.8% GAUT INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT 914 901 2 542 122 36.0% GAUT OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 292 158 609 310 47.9% GAUT ROADS AND TRANSPORT 647 972 6 832 291 9.5% GAUT SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 1 382 798 4 442 331 31.1% GAUT SPORT, RECREATION, ARTS AND CULTURE 263 637 875 336 30.1% KZN AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT 1 125 922 2 197 144 51.2% KZN ARTS AND CULTURE 227 940 874 068 26.1% KZN COMMUNITY SAFETY AND LIAISON 102 888 204 486 50.3% KZN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS AND TOURISM 363 365 2 784 403 13.1% KZN EDUCATION 39 869 285 47 476 599 84.0% KZN HEALTH 25 246 832 39 548 473 63.8% KZN HUMAN SETTLEMENTS 309 634 3 843 870 8.1% KZN LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 1 086 644 1 585 226 68.5% KZN OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 291 999 742 125 39.3% KZN PROVINCIAL TREASURY 287 664 607 844 47.3% KZN PUBLIC WORKS 623 058 1 506 951 41.3% KZN SOCIAL.DEVELOPMENT 1 531 019 3 041 364 50.3% KZN Sport and Recreation 137 621 463 590 29.7% KZN TRANSPORT 1 762 017 9 847 024 17.9% LIMP AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT 1 179 085 1 855 352 63.6% LIMP COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE, HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 981 784 2 581 771 38.0% LIMP ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS AND TOURISM 515 756 1 500 308 34.4% LIMP EDUCATION 23 334 306 28 783 149 81.1% LIMP HEALTH 12 999 392 18 042 777 72.0% LIMP OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 284 098 395 789 71.8% LIMP PROVINCIAL TREASURY 312 795 474 620 65.9% LIMP PUBLIC WORKS, ROADS AND INFRASTRUCTURE 1 087 911 3 135 729 34.7% LIMP SAFETY, SECURITY AND LIAISON 72 056 103 713 69.5% LIMP SOOAL DEVELOPMENT 991 315 1 821 036 54.4% LIMP SPORT, RECREATION, ARTS AND CULTURE [1] 187 418 460 288 40.7% LIMP TRANSPORT 921 853 1 962 385 47.0% MPUM AGRICULTURE, RURAL DEVELOPMENT, LAND AND ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS 609 517 1 124 801 54.2% MPUM COMMUNITY SAFETY, SECURITY AND LIAISON 498 107 1 153 099 43.2% MPUM CO-OPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADmONAL AFFAIRS 378 677 510 044 74.2% MPUM CULTURE, SPORT ANO RECREATION 173 097 511 232 33.9% MPUM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM 130 470 1 130 077 11.5% MPUM EDUCATION 15 589 577 19 322 742 80.7% MPUM HEALTH 7 329 114 12 020 037 61.0% MPUM HUMAN SETTLEMENTS 184 893 1 646 082 11.2% MPUM OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 143 892 289 769 49.7% MPUM PROVINCIAL TREASURY 171 006 289 945 59.0% MPUM PUBLIC WORKS, ROADS AND TRANSPORT 1 013 078 4 765 747 21.3% MPUM SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 681 424 1 456 009 46.8% NCAPE AGRICULTURE, LAND REFORM ANO RURAL DEVELOPMENT 239 876 609 304 39.4% NCAPE COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE, HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 255 560 725 432 35.2% NCAPE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM 107 431 296 518 36.2% NCAPE EDUCATION 4 458 257 5 857 847 76.1% NCAPE ENVIRONMENT AND NATURE CONSERVATION 111 978 148 991 75.2% NCAPE HEALTH 2 430 992 4 433 893 54.8% NCAPE OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 136 800 236 119 57.9% NCAPE PROVINCIAL TREASURY 199 889 299 179 66.8% NCAPE ROADS AND PUBLIC WORKS 301 140 1 683 768 17.9% NCAPE SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 364 129 818 612 44.5% NCAPE SPORT, ARTS AND CULTURE 159 702 371 088 43.0% NCAPE TRANSPORT, SAFElY AND LIAISON 158 897 388 899 40.9% NWEST COMMUNITY SAFElY AND TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT 577 400 1 983 725 29.1% NWEST CULTURE, ARTS AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS 276 002 711 440 38.8% NWEST ECONOMY AND ENTREPRISE DEVELOPMENT 100 957 305 268 33.1% NWEST EDUCATION 11 709 199 15 281 697 76.6% NWEST FINANCE 287 008 486 299 59.0% NWEST HEALTH 6 628 383 10 461 340 63.4% NWEST LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND HUMAN SETTLEMENT 262 445 2 709 162 9.7% NWEST OFFICE OF THE PREMIER 303 827 648 857 46.8% NWEST PUBLIC WORKS AND ROADS 796 190 2 895 063 27.5% NWEST RURAL, ENVIRONMENT AND AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT 606 315 1 370 636 44.2% NWEST SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT 827 600 1 532 570 54.0% NWEST TOURISM 72 676 245 761 29.6% WCAPE AGRICULTURE 372 399 795 179 46.8% WCAPE COMMUNITY SAFElY 144 915 302 056 48.0% WCAPE CULTURAL AFFAIRS & SPORT 201 415 725 049 27.8% WCAPE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM 125 655 427 345 29.4% WCAPE EDUCATION 15 398 337 20 629 914 74.6% WCAPE ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS & DEV PLANNING 205 851 591 570 34.8% WCAPE HEALTH 12 807 510 21 679 806 59.1% WCAPE HUMAN SETTLEMENTS 213 835 2 536 087 8.4% WCAPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT 158 080 249 206 63.4% WCAPE PREMIER 599 448 1 440 749 41.6% WCAPE PROVINCIAL TREASURY 185 665 308 184 60.2% WCAPE S0OAL DEVELOPMENT 752 769 2 106 974 35.7% WCAPE TRANSPORT & PUBLIC WORKS 812 123 7 426 579 10.9% Grand Total 334 256 690 548 484 158 60.9%

Notes 1) Total expenditure figures are inclusive of Direct Charges against the relevant revenue funds as well as transfers and subsidies

Issued by Parliament, 8 May 2017

