President says he also did not request anybody to buy property on his behalf abroad

Mr W M Madisha (Cope) to ask the President of the Republic:

(1) Whether he has sought residency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for himself and/or his family;

(2) whether he has purchased any property in the UAE; if not,

(3) has any person or entity purchased a residence on his behalf in the UAE; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details? NW2045E

Reply:

(1) – (3) Please refer to the attached statement that my office issued responding to the allegations that were published in the Sunday Times newspaper article of 4 June 2017 alleging that I own a palace in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. I would like to re-iterate that I do not own any property outside South Africa. Further, I have not requested anybody to buy a property for me or on my behalf abroad. I further confirm that I have not sought any residency outside South Africa, either for myself or my immediate family.



The Presidency Statement

The "Dubai Palace" story is a fabrication

4 June 2017

The story in the Sunday Times newspaper today, 4 June 2017, that President Jacob Zuma owns a "palace" in Dubai is a fabrication.

President Zuma does not own any property outside South Africa and has not requested anybody to buy property for him abroad.

The President has also not received or seen the reported emails and has no knowledge of them.

1840. Ms D Carter (Cope) to ask the President of the Republic:

Whether, with reference to the report of the Public Protector entitled State of Capture, the report of the probe sponsored by the SA Council of Churches entitled Unburdening Panel, the report compiled by academics entitled Betrayal of the Promise: How the Nation is Being Stolen and the publication of countless emails that collaborate the content of the specified reports and implicate his son, members of the executive, ambassadors and senior officials, he, as Head of Government, has found that (a) his delay in taking action in this regard and (b) the response from Cabinet that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty are adequate, despite evidence that suggests that, on the balance of probabilities, unethical and unlawful conduct has been committed; if not, what steps does he intend to take in respect of the reports and emails; if so, what are the relevant details in this regard?

NW2048E

Reply:

The Public Protector's Report entitled State of Capture only makes inconclusive observations and does not make any findings against any person. The Report calls for further investigations of the allegations. As the Honourable Member may be aware, I have instituted review proceedings against the remedial action of the Public Protector and the matter is provisionally set down for a hearing in Court from 24 - 26 October 2017. A proper investigation on these allegations will be conducted once the Court has clarified the contentious issues.

I would like to reiterate the Government's position that any person, including the authors of the reports referred to in the Honourable Member’s question, who have information about any wrongdoing by any individual to inform the law-enforcement agencies so that investigations can be undertaken.

It is my considered view that this is the proper and lawful way to deal with all the allegations of unlawful conduct.

Issued by The Presidency, 24 July 2017