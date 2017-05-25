DA MP says ANC leaders know the union is a problem but can't do anything about it

Speech by Gavin Davis, Shadow Minister of Basic Education, Department of Basic Education Budget Vote Debate, Wednesday, Old Assembly Chamber, 24 May 2017

It takes courage to stand up to our friends

Honourable Chairperson

I am not going to go into the many ways that our education system is failing poor children.

Suffice to say that each one of us here wants a world-class education system for every South African child.

However, the truth is that some of us want it more than others.

Now I am sure that Minister Motshekga wants a better education system.

But she suffers from the same problem that afflicts all ANC politicians.

She is compromised by the internal politics of her party and its alliance partners.

She is bound up in a corrupt patronage network that prevents her from doing her job properly.

This is why she lacks courage when dealing with the number one problem in our schools.

And the number one problem is that trade union bosses from SADTU have captured our education system.

Now the Minister knows this very well. She just doesn’t have the guts to say it in public.

So allow me to report to this House what the Minister said in her correspondence with the South African Human Rights Commission on the subject of SADTU.

In this letter, that I hold in my hand:

-- The Minister bemoans what she refers to as SADTU’s “hardened” attitude to measures to improve education.

-- She accuses SADTU of using policy matters as “"bargaining chips" to get its own way.

-- She talks of SADTU’s “antagonistic approach.”

-- She says she is disappointed with illegal SADTU strikes, boycotts and stay-aways.

-- And she acknowledges her Task Team’s finding that SADTU is the culprit in the so-called ‘Jobs for Cash’ scandal.

Honorable Chairperson

You will never hear the Minister say these things in this House. And you won’t see her taking action against her alliance partners.

She doesn’t have the courage.

Because she needs SADTU for her own political survival.

Now we all know that the Minister is supporting Mr. Rampahosa to become the President of the ANC.

And we saw last week how Mr. Ramaphosa had nothing but praise for SADTU when he spoke at their Congress.

This is why the ANC cannot self-correct, even under new leadership.

The uncomfortable truth is that, for as long as the ANC is in power, our education system will remain captured by SADTU.

So we need to start thinking beyond the ANC, to a new government under a new President.

When a new government under President Mmusi Maimane enters the Union Buildings we will bring balance to the education system.

We think it is wrong that South Africa has the highest number of teaching days lost to strikes on the continent.

So we will initiate legislation that regulates teachers’ strikes, so that no child loses their right to a decent basic education.

And, instead of weakening School Governing Bodies – as the Minister wants to do – we will strengthen them so that they can help check and balance SADTU.

We will also implement recommendations of the ‘Jobs for Cash’ report, such as stopping the cadre deployment of SADTU officials into provincial education departments.

Then, we will introduce bold new reforms to improve the quality of teaching, whether SADTU likes them or not.

We will start by implementing the teacher competency tests and Principal Performance Agreements that have been blocked by SADTU for five years.

We will introduce a National Education Inspectorate at arms length from government with the power to assess teaching and learning in the classroom.

Teachers who do not have the qualifications to teach – and there are still more than 5 000 of them in our schools – will not be allowed to teach.

To bridge the skills gap, we will aggressively headhunt excellent Mathematics and Science teachers from all over the African continent.

And we will bring back teacher-training colleges to give teachers the practical skills they need to make a meaningful impact in the classroom.

Finally, honourable Chairperson, we will give parents more choice in their children’s education.

For example, we are looking at the introduction of a school voucher system. This will give poor parents the financial muscle to take their kids out of schools that don’t perform and into schools that do.

We are also looking at the rollout of Contract Schools. Because we think that private education providers and civil society should be encouraged to work with government to manage, develop and fund schools that are failing our children.

Now, SADTU will not like any of these proposals. But this will not stop us from putting children first.

Honourable Chairperson

I want to end off by commending the Minister for her “Read to Lead” campaign to get kids reading.

And I encourage her to take a leaf out of one of the best-loved children’s books.

In Harry Potter by JK Rowling, the great Wizard Dumbledore says:

“There are all kinds of courage. It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.”

Stand up to your friends, Minister.

Stand up to SADTU.

Stand up for the children of South Africa.

I thank you.

ENDS