Date: 19 June 2017

Venue: MKMVA Head Office – Luthuli House

MKMVA gathered for our 5th National Conference from the 8th of June to the 11th of June 2017 at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg. 901 voting delegates, representative of the regions of MKMVA throughout the nine provinces of our country, met in compliance with the constitutional requirements of both the constitutions of the ANC and MKMVA. A proper and rigorous process was followed with the selection of delegates to attend the conference. In this process our regions played a critical role.

As is the case with our Mother Body the African National Congress (ANC) we are dedicated to a democratic process that works from the grass-roots up. As such delegates were elected at the Regional General Councils. These delegates were the most important people at our National Conference, and they ultimately determined the outcomes of our extensive policy discussions as well as the elections for the new National Executive Committee (NEC) of MKMVA that took place.

While we acknowledge the importance of all the MK Detachments we, however, believe it is the correct approach and also a critical constitutional requirement that our regions are the main building blocks of MKMVA, and that all our detachments with their history are adequately represented through our regional structures. We believe that we have been vindicated in this approach because all our MK Detachments were well represented through the regional representation process.

On arrival at the conference venue the delegates had to present their credentials and they were duly registered in a professional and orderly manner. We reject with contempt the unsubstantiated allegations that have subsequently been made that the selection and accreditation of the delegates for our 5th National Conference were flawed or fraudulent.

Ours was not a sham conference at all, but in fact the only legitimate conference that could have been held – and had to be held - in terms of the MKMVA Constitution as well as the Constitution of the African National Congress. The reality is that MKMVA is the only officially recognised and formal structure of our ANC Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans. There is – and actually can – be no other similar or parallel structure, and the NEC of the ANC confirmed this formal constitutional position of MKMVA.

In fact the NEC does not only recognise MKMVA as the only legitimate structure for MKMVA, the NEC also gave full support for the 5th National Conference of MK to proceed. In support for the Conference the NEC deployed 10 NEC members to work with the Steering Committee of our Conference. Their involvement and inputs in the run-up to the Conference were of great value.

Although not all the deployed NEC members were able to be physically present at the Conference the inputs from all of them in advance to the Conference were invaluable, and they were well represented by comrades Lindiwe Zulu and Gugile Nkwinti who graced us with their presence and political wisdom throughout the entire conference. Other NEC members and Cabinet Ministers who also attended parts of the conference were comrade David Mahlobo (Minister of State Security), and comrade Mosebenzi Zwane (Minister of Mineral Resources), who among others addressed Conference as part of the preparatory inputs for the 4 Commissions in which we carried out our strategic political discussions, namely:

- Strategy and Tactics

- Organisational Renewal

- Social and Economic Transformation

- Peace and Stability

The contributions of these comrades were very important, and greatly contributed to the quality of the political deliberations in our commissions. The resolutions that were shaped through these political discussions and were eventually presented during the last closed plenary session of conference reflect the quality of our deliberations. We are proud that these resolutions together with the Declaration of Conference, reflect the maturity and depth of the political discussions that took place during the conference. (The critical resolutions that were presented together with the Declaration of Conference are attached as Addendums to this media statement).

We would like to emphasise that the most important part of this conference was indeed our political discussions. This was in line with what we have always believed in all our MK camps, namely that politics had to be dominant and our guiding light. Our military activities and operations were always first and foremost informed and directed by political analysis. That is why the Political Commissars in all our camps always played a critical role. For us in MKMVA the predominance of politics have not, and will never change.

The main theme of our conference was: ‘Consolidating Radical Socio-economic Transformation’, and this theme informed our discussions in all four commissions. In addition to the inputs from our NEC members and Ministers the most important political input that we have received was from President Jacob Zuma in his Opening Address.

The President reminded our delegates that Radical Socio- economic Transformation is not an empty phrase that was grabbed out of thin air, but that in fact it is clearly defined and ensconced in the resolutions of the Polokwane and Mangaung National ANC Conferences, regarding economic transformation and the implementation of the Second Phase of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

The President emphasised that Radical Socio- Economic Transformation must with specific and well-planned interventions bring about a fundamental re-alignment of the balance of forces in our economy. In this regard the President declared without any ambiguity that democratic power without economic power that serves the majority of our people (especially Africans) is hamstrung and incomplete.

Our conference delegates took this clearly stated position by the President as their Marching Orders and our deliberations, and our various Commissions, were informed by this analysis. Our approach throughout the Conference was that our political discussions and the political tasks that we set ourselves must inform who would be the correct people among us to elect to the MKMVA National Executive Committee (NEC).

There is a tendency among some in the media to almost exclusively concentrate on those who are elected to serve, rather than to understand the political context in which they must serve and the tasks that they are expected to execute. While we attach hereto the names of the top six officials as well as the additional NEC members who were elected, we would like to urge you rather than just to concentrate on the names of individuals, to consider the political tasks that these NEC members will have to carry out.

The elections were carried out in a proper and very efficient manner, and we are confident that democracy triumphed. We are confident that from among us the right people have been elected to serve all of us. In electing our new NEC great care was also taken to ensure that at least 30% of our NEC members are women. We are very aware that the most important aspect of leadership is to be servant, and to serve all of those who elected us as the new leadership of MKMVA.

As part of the work of the outgoing NEC various reports were presented to Conference. These included the Political Report of the outgoing Chairperson, Organisational Report of the outgoing Secretary General as well as the Financial Report of the Treasurer General. It is unfortunate that the former Secretary General and Deputy-National Chairperson and two NEC members at the last moment abandoned their duties. This presented the outgoing NEC with a challenge to present the Organisational Report to Conference. With the assistance of our excellent staff that we can rely on, and hard work by other members of the outgoing NEC, we non-the-less succeeded in being able to present all the required Reports including the Organisational Report. I am happy to say that all these reports were discussed and adopted by Conference.

In my closing remarks to conference I thanked the outgoing NEC for their dedication and hard work. It must be noted that one of the most important tasks of MKMVA is to look after the welfare of our members. We are very aware that many of our members are faced with serious socio economic problems, and that many of them suffer dire poverty and all the associated consequences, including poor health.

As soldiers who were prepared to dedicate their lives to the liberation of all South Africans neither them nor their families deserve such a fate. In conference we have therefore resolved to double our efforts to address these problems with regards to housing, unemployment and health. Where there are problems that the formal structures that should address these needs are not functioning properly we have listened to the concerns that were expressed by delegates in the conference and the new NEC will now proceed to take all the required remedial measures. As such it is clear to the new NEC that we have our work cut out for us.

It is important to understand that it is the role of the Department of Military Veterans to address these matters – that is why it has been established. I would like to urge the Department to do its work, and not to get involved in the political issues affecting MKMVA.

A critical decision of our conference was in order serve our members and improve their living conditions MKMVA should get directly involved in the economical and industrial activities of our country. We therefore, herewith, give notice that we will soon be engaging the White Monopoly Capital Companies to engage them about changing their exploitative ways and hopefully become more constructive in their relationship with our people.

The new NEC has also taken on board the strong call that President Zuma made in his Opening Address for us to work for the unity of the ANC and also MKMVA. We therefore say to every member of our Movement - including those who have attacked us - that we will not allow ourselves to be provoked or lash out with anger. As disciplined soldiers of MK we are ready to engage politically and convince those who may disagree with us – or be convinced; as long as such engagements are conducted within the constitutionally democratic structures of the ANC. We know that unity in the ANC, and among our Alliance Partners is critical, and we will continue to work tirelessly to build and maintain it.

You as media will have seen that as the new NEC we have hit the ground running and during the first week that we have now been in office expressed our support for the decision of the Minister of Police, Minister Fikile Mbalula, to re-deploy the SAPS Tactical Response TEAM (TRT) in the townships in an intensified effort to fight crime, similarly we have also supported the New Mining Charter that Minister of Mineral Resources, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, introduced. In doing so we are informed by the discussions and Resolutions of Conference – especially the resolutions of conference on Radical Socio-economic Transformation.

Lastly, let me clarify a matter that had now been raised several times by some journalists since the conference and the election of our new NEC and top Officials. You will have noticed that the position of Chairperson of MKMVA has been changed to that of President.

This change of name results from an amendment to the Constitution of MKMVA that conference made in recognition of the duties of this position, as well as to make the designations of the leadership positions within the ANC and our Leagues and Associations consistent an in line with each other.

As the newly elected President of MKMVA I would like to conclude by thanking you for the coverage that you have given to our Conference, and also for your presence at this media briefing today.

I hope that we will able to maintain and develop good relations. I especially, and sincerely, hope that you will avoid to report about MKMVA in a manner that supports factionalism or is unfair. We are keen to do our work to the very best of our abilities, and all we ask for is that the work that we do be reported on as fairly and objectively as possible.

ATTACHMENTS:

MKMVA 5th National Executive Committee (2017 - 2022)

National Office Bearers (Top Six) President - Kebby Maphatsoe Deputy President - Taylor Nsimbini

General Secretary - Wiseman Ntombela

1st Deputy General Secretary - Nono Mophete (F) 2nd Deputy General Secretary - Jan Rametsi Treasurer General - Des Van Rooyen

Additional Members

1. Shellwood Nale

2. Rapitsi Montsho

3. Masechaba Motloung (F)

4. Mabel Rweqana aka Shirley Brown (F)

5. Godfrey Ngubeni

6. Thandiwe Msimanga (F)

7. Lerato Lengauu

8. Pogiso Mofokeng

9. Oliphant Abraham

10. Nomathemba Koikoi (F)

11. Gen Lawrence Mbatha

12. Noluthando Ncwana (F)

13. Fumanekile Booi

14. Mpho Lesenyeho

15. Tuff Mdluli

16. Lenin Kgapola

17 Diamond Moshwana

18. Phumza Dyantyi (F)

19. Melvin Dlaki

20. Pearl Gasa (F)

21. Bhabha Victor Mhlongo

22. Zweli Mazibuko

23. Carl Neahaus - (National Spokesperson)

24. Zuziwe Momo (F)

25. Gugu Ndlovu (F)

26. Chippa Gaborone

32 Total NEC

22 Males

10 Females

MKMVA 5th NATIONAL CONFERENCE DECLARATION:

1. We, over 1000 members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, delegated by the nine Provinces, and the National Executive Committee as elected by the 4th MKMVA National Conference, assembled at the O.R. Tambo Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, in Birchwood, from the 8th to the 11th June 2017, declare for all our people and the world to know that:

2. The 52nd and the 53rd Conferences of the African National Congress (ANC) and the previous conferences of MKMVA confirmed that Unity has been and continues to be the most important weapon amongst ourselves to consolidate, defend and advance the gains of our national democratic revolution.

3. Discipline must be an integral part in the conduct of our organizational activities.

4. War must be declared against factionalism, crass materialism, tribalism, buying of membership and all alien tendencies that continue to undermine the gains of the revolution and the might of the ANC and the revolutionary Alliance.

5. This National Conference of MKMVA calls all of its cadres to rise and defend the gains of the revolution and jealously fight attacks against the ANC and guard against any dilution of our Black, Green and Gold.

6. Good corporate governance, accountability and transparency are important pillars in our leadership of the affairs of MKMVA, the ANC and the Alliance at large.

7. The implementation of the NDR and Radical Socio-Economic Transformation remains a pivotal prerequisite towards the realisation of the goals of a developmental state, and to this end, the ANC and our revolutionary Alliance Partners must rally all societal forces to commit the resources of the country towards the achievement of these noble goals.

8. The National Conference of MKMVA wishes the upcoming Policy and Consultative Conferences of the ANC a resounding success in its deliberations. Further the Policy and Consultative Conferences of the ANC must ensure that it deepens and enhances the position of the ANC as the unifier of the Alliance and society as a whole.

9. Our MKMVA National Conference further instructs its NEC to make available the best of its cadres in implementing the political and organisational programs of the ANC.

10. Whist recognising and appreciating the significant role played by the government and other sectors of society since the advent of freedom and democracy, in addressing the welfare plight of our cadres, we call on all institutions and sectors of our society to continue to prioritise and play a meaningful role in addressing the socio- economic conditions of our cadres.

11. Tilting of the balance and alignment of class forces to be in favour of the revolutionary forces led by the ANC must remain on the revolutionary agenda.

12. To ensure that peace and stability is strengthened and maintained such that the killing of the security forces, our people and vandalism of their property, are eliminated.

13. The ANC led government must ensure that peace and stability and the sovereignty of our country and the continent is protected at all times.

14. That the battle of ideas through effective communication is strengthened to ensure the dominance of the revolutionary forces in the total transformation of our society.

15. The words of OR Tambo that the emancipation of women is a struggle that must be fought by men and women side by side remains valid even today while at the same time MK female comrades (Umzana) are called upon to utilize their rich political and organizational knowledge and experience towards strengthening the ANC Women’s Leagues and its structures thus accelerating the emancipation of women from all forms of oppression.

16. The medals in recognition of the heroic contributions made by former combatants of MK will be instituted to realize their major contributions MKMVA.

17. We shall endeavour to carry out all the tasks as mandated by this 5th National Conference of MKMVA.

18. We shall ensure that we note and undertake remedial action on all issues that were raised and duly identified as issues needing our attention.

19. We shall at all times be guided by the politics of the ANC to resolve our differences of opinion on all organizational matters.

20. We shall strive to build trust and unity between the leadership of MKMVA and its general membership in pursuit of addressing the needs of ex-combatants.

21. We shall move forward as a united and disciplined force to attend to the socio economic needs of ex-combatants, members of MKMVA and their dependents.

22. We take cognisance of the fact that members of MKMVA must play a critical political role in the unity, defence of the ANC, its policies and objectives.

23. Members of MKMVA must be active in the branches of the ANC, ANC Women’s League.

24. Our members must play a vital role in affording the ANC Youth League, effective political education in partnership with the relevant ANC structures assigned that responsibility.

25. In this 5th National Conference, we stand united and resolute to approach the forthcoming ANC Policy Conference and Consultative with the seriousness that must generate frank, rigorous and productive discussions, to ensure that unity, discipline and a focus to resolve the issues of the broader South African society emerge the victor of that gathering. Our unity in discipline is our platform upon which we base our contribution to the ANC’s future as the enduring leader of the society of our people, black and white, and our country South Africa.

26. Throughout our discussions in Plenary Sessions and Commissions we have kept the overall theme of Consolidating Radical Socio-Economic Transformation in mind. We have taken to heart the task that President Jacob Zuma had given us to ensure that Radical Socio-Economic Transformation is not an empty phrase, but that in fact that it is clearly defined and be specific and well-panned interventions that will ensure that a fundamental realignment of the balance of forces in our economy is achieved. We concur that democratic power without economic power that serves the majority of our people (especially Africans) is hamstrung and incomplete.

27. Finally we resolve and declare to every member of our Movement, including those who attack us that we will not allow ourselves to be provoked nor lash out in anger. Instead, as disciplined soldiers and MK cadres we are ready to engage politically and resolve our differences, as long as this is done within the constitutionally democratic structures of the ANC. Any ANC and Alliance Partner member who is prepared to engage us with discipline inside he Constitutional and democratic structures of the ANC will find us more than ready to engage.

28. As we are concluding this Conference we re-dedicate ourselves to continue with fighting for our unfinished liberation with even more vigour than before.

Aluta Continua! Amandla!

MKMVA 5th NATIONAL CONFERENCE RESOLUTIONS ON RADICAL SOCIO-ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION

NOTING THAT: White Monopoly Capital continues to have a strangle hold on the South African economy, and that as a result the majority of South Africans (especially Africans) continue to be exploited and subjected to poverty in the land of their birth;

WE THEREFORE RESOLVE THAT: The fundamental transformation of the South African economy is required where the following sectors of the economy have to be transformed with urgency in order to give content to the Second Phase of our National Democratic Revolution (NDR):

1. The Financial Sector needs to be transformed as follows:

1.1. That the Reserve Bank cannot be policy independent from government. Government needs to exert control over the South African Reserve in order to ensure that the Reserve Bank will align, support, and implement government economic transformation policy. The private ownership of shares in the Reserve Bank must cease, and government must be the sole owner of all Reserve Bank shares.

1.2. That a State Bank should be established and that it must be dedicated to promoting and funding black entrepreneurship through making affordable capital available. The intention should be for such cheaper and affordable capital to promote emerging black (especially African) business and young emerging black entrepreneurs. To this effect Government should ensure that the Reserve Bank moves quickly to provide a full banking licence to the Post Office. No further delays in this regard can be accepted.

1.3. Furthermore it is noted that Barclays is in the process of putting ABSA up for sale. We resolve that as part of establishing viable options for a State Bank the PIC should buy ABSA. The PIC has the financial resources to do so, and any further black empowerment through the sale of ABSA shares can follow in due course. For now it is critical to ensure that ABSA is purchased by the PIC.

1.4. Both insurers and commercial banks should provide Government with advantageous and preferred interest on capital that is required for government developmental projects such as the building of schools, healthcare facilities and infra-structural development. This should not be left up to these institutions to do so on a volunteer basis. Government should introduce the required legislation to compel these financial institutions to provide such advantageous and preferred interest on capital.

2. Land and Agriculture needs to be transformed as follows:

2.1 The State should take ownership of the land, and determine the preferred developmental objectives and tenure of the land as a national asset. In doing so government must prioritise agricultural training and integrate the usage of the land by integrating people into value chains.

2.2. Conference resolved that government ownership of land is absolutely critical in order to ensure a change in the economic power dynamics in South Africa, and that Radical Socio-Economic Transformation can be implemented effectively. The concept of willing buyer and willing seller must be rejected and replaced with a programme of the nationalisation of the land.

3. The Labour Market needs to be transformed as follows:

3.1. Race and gender pay-gaps must be eradicated, and any race or gender discrimination with regards to payment should be criminalised. The implementation of such a law that criminalises race and gender pay discrimination must be executed without failure, and without fear or favour. No company or individual should be allowed to be above – or beyond the reach of – such legislation.

3.2. The domination of white (especially males) in the senior managerial sector must be brought to an end. To achieve this must be a matter of urgent priority for government, and if so required government will have to introduce the required legislation to compel private sector companies to comply.

3.4. The exorbitant salaries that executives are paid must be subject to review, and where so required these salaries should be cut and or capped.

3.5 .The Department of Labour needs to be empowered with instruments to monitor compliance to employment equity policy.

3.6. The monitoring and reporting of the Department of Labour on the implementation of the Labour Law Amendment Bill in order to eliminate Labour Brokers is critical, and must be legally enforceable.

3.7. Youth employment: State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Government entities need to take concerted steps to increase youth employment. This should be accompanied by the required dedication to the overall training of youth in order provide them with the skills that will increase their employability as well as in-job training.

4. Enforcement of the gazetted Preferential Procurement Target to benefit the following:

- Local Enterprises

- SMMEs and Cooperatives

- Black African, Women and Youth owned enterprises.

In general the gazetted regulations that compel big contractors to sub-contract at least 30% of all state business to smaller black enterprises should be implemented with rigour. Conference noted that this is a critical measure that will ensure that at least R 150 billion will flow to smaller (primarily black owned) businesses.

It was furthermore resolved that the 30% minimum threshold should be the bare minimum, and that it should be increased further to 50% and above.

5. Review the PFMA and related legislations, including Treasury Notes which stifle transformation.

6. Enforcement and monitoring of procurement practices to ensure real empowerment of the target previously disadvantaged groups.

7. Free Education for the Previously Disadvantaged people.

8. General Context:

Overall Conference resolved that the mines and monopoly firms such as Sasol and Arcelor should be nationalised so that government can follow a radical and determined industrialisation policy in order to create jobs and capture resource rents directly.

Conference expressed high hopes for the upcoming new 2017 Mining Charter that the Minister of Mineral Resources, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, was about to announce. (Since Conference was concluded the Minister actually did introduce the New Charter, and it is noted that its provisions to enforce Radical Socio-Economic Transformation in that sector lives up to the expectations that Conference expressed). In this context Conference resolved that a State Mining Company must be urgently established, which must hold a major stake in the mining sector (Conference felt that further work had to be done on determining the size [percentage] of such a stake, but expressed the opinion that the threshold should be above 50%).

It was furthermore resolved that a sovereign wealth fund has to be created.

In conclusion Conference resolved that our Resolutions regarding Radical Socio-economic Transformation should be located within the provisions of the Freedom Charter of 1956, which stated unambiguously that, ‘The People Shall Share in the Country’s Wealth’.

Thus, all of the economically related Resolutions of Conference should be interpreted in the context of the following declaration in the Freedom Charter:

“The national wealth of our country, the heritage of South Africans, shall be restored to the people;

The mineral wealth beneath the soil, the Banks and monopoly industry shall be transferred to the ownership of the people as a whole;

All other industry and trade shall be controlled to assist the wellbeing of the people;

All people shall have equal rights to trade where they choose, to manufacture and to enter all trades, crafts and professions.”

Media Statement issued on behalf of the National Office Bearers of the NEC of MKMVA, by the President of MKMVA, Comrade Kebby Maphatsoe, 19 June 2017