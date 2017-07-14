Company says current management team in SA has been placed on administrative leave pending review

Transparency; Initiates Thorough Investigation into South Africa Business

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) embodies an unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency across its business. SAP has initiated an independent investigation spearheaded by a multinational law firm and overseen by Executive Board Member Adaire Fox-Martin to vigorously review contracts awarded by SAP South Africa.

SAP has also launched an internal review as part of its utmost commitment to compliance and will make the results of the investigation public once it is concluded.

Consistent with company policy, SAP has brought in senior expert staff across all relevant functions while the current management team has been placed on administrative leave pending the findings of the review.

“SAP stands for integrity, transparency and compliance,” said Fox-Martin, who leads SAP’s business in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Greater China. “We strive to be exemplary in the manner in which we serve our customers and partners, and in how we treat our employees. Full transparency and integrity are imperative at our company, and we will not tolerate any misconduct.”

Media reports have raised questions surrounding contracts and third-party business practices in the country.

SAP rigorously investigates any allegations of wrongdoing in any of the more than 180 countries where it operates.

The company’s business policy is to carry out all company activities in accordance with the letter and spirit of applicable legal requirements and therefore maintain the highest standards of business ethics.

SAP strongly adheres to its Global Code of Business Conduct and is committed to follow disciplined and transparent transactions.

Fox-Martin is currently traveling to South Africa to address the concerns of customers, partners and employees.

Statement issued by SAP, 12 July 2017

Earlier statement by SAP Africa:

Holding Statement regarding #GuptaLeaks — Amabhunganel media report

SAP strongly rejects allegations of kickbacks recently made by some South Africa based media. The accusations made around the use and payment of sub-contractors are unfounded and unsubstantiated.

SAP is dedicated to conducting every aspect of our business responsibly and in accordance with the highest global compliance and legal standards. As part of its day to day business, SAP South Africa engages various subcontractors, SMMEs and partners and it has always been and will continue to be SAP's policy to partner with a wide pool of organisations that qualify for our partner programme, if those organisations successfully meet the exacting criteria of our comprehensive global due diligence and certification processes.

SAP has taken strong exception to the reports issued in the media today, and is investigating various possible actions.

Statement issued by Brett Parker, Managing Director: SAP Africa, 11 July 2017