WCape Premier she doesn't accept DA has right to find her guilty and penalise her before hearing has taken place

The decision of the DA's Federal Executive to suspend me from the party, does not comply with the requirements of Section 3.6.3 of the DA's own federal constitution, which requires that I be given time to make representations on the matter.

In addition, there is a contradiction between the content of a letter I have received from James Selfe, chairman of the DA's Federal Executive, and the statement issued by DA leader, Mmusi Maimane.

In his letter, Mr Selfe has given me until June 6 to provide reasons why I should not be suspended until the outcome of my disciplinary hearing. However, Mr Maimane's statement is unequivocal that the suspension is already operative.

Furthermore, in the DA Leader's statement, his reason for why the FEDEX took this decision is not the full story. This will emerge over time. It is not correct that I have refused to apologise. I have apologised publicly. What I have not agreed to do is plead guilty to charges of misconduct which I never committed. Because the DA stands for freedom and fairness, we need to follow due process of law, especially when this is initiated by the leader himself.

The DA decided to charge me in terms of the Federal Constitution. I am obviously prepared to face a full disciplinary hearing. I have not accepted that the DA has a right to find me guilty and penalise me before the hearing even takes place. I cannot be bullied into resigning or incriminating myself.

Statement issued by Helen Zille, 3 June 2017