Party increases seats from 15 to 19, ANC’s share drops from 14 to 11 / DA wins by-election in Beaufort West

Results of the municipal by-elections held in Nquthu on 24 May 2017

The Inkatha Freedom Party won 19 seats overall (compared to 15 in 2016 Municipal Elections), the African National Congress won 11 seats (14 in 2016) and one seat each was won by the Democratic Alliance (1 in 2016), Economic Freedom Fighters (1 in 2016) and National Freedom Party (2 in 2016) in by-elections held yesterday in Nquthu Municipality – KZN242 in KwaZulu Natal.

A total of 17 wards and 16 PR seats (total 33) were contested.

The by-election saw the Inkatha Freedom Party retaining all 10 wards it won in 2016 Municipal Elections and winning in a further four wards all previously held by the African National Congress.

Voter turnout in the by-election was 60.44% compared to 58.27% in 2016. The Inkatha Freedom Party increased its overall total valid votes (ward + PR) from 44.09% of votes in 2016 to 58.04%. The African National Congress won 32.72% of the total valid votes cast (42.02% in 2016), the Democratic Alliance won 1.21% of total valid votes case (2.09% in 2016), the Economic Freedom Fighters won 2.73% of total valid votes (3.00% in 2016) and the National Freedom Party won 2.20% of total valid votes cast (5.96% in 2016).

The new ward councillors for the African National Congress are:

Moses Sipho Keven Gumbi in Ward 6. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 46.37% of the votes cast compared to 39.40% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 62.38%.

Goodwill Fukang Molefe in Ward 16. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections with a decrease in margin to 53.80% as compared to 68.63% of the votes cast in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 58.38%.

Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Charles Zikode in Ward 17. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections with a decrease in margin to 46.52% compared to 61.28% of the votes cast in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 59.83%

The new ward councillors for the Inkatha Freedom Party are:

Zanele Sithole in Ward 1. The party won the seat with 50.33%. The seat was previously represented by the African National Congress with 45.80% during the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 60.66%

Richard Sikhumbuzo Langa in Ward 2. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 56.99% of the votes cast compared to the 50.22% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 64.34%.

Emmanuel Mbekezeli Mkhwanazi in Ward 3. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 58.89%, of the votes cast compared to the 45.05% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 55.65%.

Mbongeni Ephraim Mnguni in Ward 4. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 65.55% of the votes cast compared to the 54.49% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 52.84%.

Innocent Lindokuhle Shabalala in Ward 5. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 73.06% of the votes cast compared to the 66.31% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 60.12%.

Njabulo Mbongeleni Buthelezi in Ward 7. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 59.99% of the votes cast compared to 49.35% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 63.55%.

Sifiso Msalofy Buthelezi in Ward 8. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 63.50% of the votes cast compared to the 51.39% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 61.76%.

Sabelo Praisegod Mathe in Ward 9. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 63.55% of the votes cast compared to the 40.11% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 58.88%.

Fana Alfred Hlatshwayo in Ward 10. The party won the seat with 50.42%. The seat was previously held by the African National Congress with 44.32% during the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 59.72%

Siyabonga Mabilabila Kunene in Ward 11. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 83.95% of the votes cast compared to the 78.11% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 65.66%.

Jerry Nathi Khoza in Ward 12. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 59.99% of the votes cast compared to 38.24% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 57.53%.

Joyce Zandile Ndima in Ward 13. The party won the seat with 46.27%. The seat was previously held by the African National Congress with 62.55% during the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 61.77%

Sakhile Dedrick Masimula in Ward 14. The party won the seat with 58.65%. The seat was previously held by the African National Congress with 49.90% during the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 57.09%

Augustine Simphiwe Zulu in Ward 15. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections increasing its margin to 64.08% of the votes cast compared to 44.04% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 59.03%.

The following are the PR seat allocations per party:

African National Congress:

Lehlonono Cyprian Moloi

Tahleho Johannes Motloung

Constance Thandiwe Buthelezi

Lephia Sizakele Hoffman

Cynthia Nthabiseng Xulu

Maureen Nlebuheng Khanye

Ntombifikile Samkelisiwe Mkhize

Thulile Zanele Buthelezi

Democratic Alliance:

Bonginkosi Innocent Zwane

Economic Freedom Fighters:

Xolani Sizwe Dlamini

Inkatha Freedom Party:

Pertunia Phindile Ntombela

Ntombikayise Goodness Mdlalose

Mengiwe Ronit Ngobese

Nothile Maria Zungu

Thamsanqa Abion Dlamini

National Freedom Party:

Evelyn Thulisile Nhlebela.

Results of the Municipal By-Elections held in Beaufort West on 24 May 2017

The Democratic Alliance retained its seat in yesterday’s by-election in Beaufort West Municipality – WC053 in the Western Cape.

The new councillor for ward 7 is Jacob Jeffrey van der Linde. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 56.95% of the votes cast compared to 46.84% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 67.56% compared to 54.94% in the elections.

The detailed results are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za.

