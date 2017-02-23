Transcript of the president's reply to the debate on his State of the Nation Address, 16 February 2017

SPEECH OF PRESIDENT JACOB ZUMA IN REPLY TO THE DEBATE ON STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS, PARLIAMENT, 16 February 2017

The PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC: Hon Speaker, hon Chairperson of the NCOP, all presiding officers, hon Deputy President, hon Ministers, premiers, Deputy Ministers, chairperson of the SA Local Government Association, Salga, hon members, fellow South Africans, special guests, we thank you all for the contributions to the debate on the 2017 state of the nation address.

Let me extend again our deepest condolences to the families of the psychiatric patients who died so tragically in Gauteng . This matter is deeply painful for the country and should not be used for political gains. [Applause.]

Government will continue to support the families and ensure that the recommendations of the Health Ombudsperson are implemented.

Let me thank all South Africans for taking the time to listen to the state of the nation address in spite of the shocking and unbecoming behaviour that was again displayed in this House last Thursday by some members.

Our people elect members every five years to represent them in Parliament and to fulfil the tasks outlined in the Constitution for the legislative arm of the state.

The majority of Members of Parliament understand the serious responsibility that they have been entrusted with and conduct themselves in a manner that gives hope to South Africans.

However, some MPs have decided to treat this august House like something worse than a beer hall.

The conduct we saw in this House traumatised millions of South Africans, as well as 12-year-old Given Lubisi, who came here to impress Members of Parliament and the nation with his artistic skills. Let me extend a warm welcome to Given, who is my special guest today. [Applause.]

We again appeal to those MPs and parties that have taken a decision to cause mayhem in the House to use the available democratic mechanisms to express themselves within the bounds of decency and decorum. As adults, we can disagree ideologically, but we should not lose track of the national interest.

Respect for one another and for our Parliament will restore the dignity of this important House and give hope to our people. [Applause.]

Hon members and compatriots, the message of the 2017 state of the nation address is clear and simple: The political freedom gained in 1994 must be accompanied by economic freedom for the black majority in this country, and the Africans in particular. [Applause.] We are not going to be apologetic about that. [Interjections.] [Applause.] It is part of the South African story and is an historic fact.

Radical socioeconomic transformation will help us to grow the economy in an inclusive manner, ensuring true reconciliation and prosperity.

We have noted with shock, statements from some in the opposition benches that our radical economic transformation programme will not succeed because it has not succeeded anywhere else.

That is a confirmation that some of our compatriots are determined to defend and protect the status quo ... [Applause.] ... and ensure that the ownership, control and management of the economy remains skewed in favour of a racial minority. [Applause.]

We welcome the fact that most members support the programme.

The fact that white households earn five times more than black households cannot guarantee a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

The ownership figures of companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange should worry any leader in our country who wants to see a sustainable future. [Applause.]

The fact that there is no proliferation of successful black-owned mining companies 23 years into freedom ... [Interjections.] ... as stated by hon Luzipho, should unite us all into finding solutions.

IsiZulu:

Abantu abamnyama kufanele bangabi abasebenzi nje kuphela. Kufanele babe nezimboni, babe izimenenja, babe nemifelandawonye exhaswe uhulumeni. Kufanele babe nomhlaba balime bondle izingane zabo. [Ihlombe.] Sisho lokho ngaloluhlelo lokuguqula isisekelo somnotho nenhlalo uqobo lwayo.

English:

Indeed, we agree with hon Godi ... [Applause.] ... that economic transformation must not only be radical; it should be revolutionary. [Applause.]

Hon Minister Nkwinti summarised what needs to be transformed as per our definition: the structure, systems, ownership, control and institutions.

Hon Minister Radebe pointed out that radical socioeconomic transformation is not just political rhetoric. This is a serious programme, and it will be implemented by government using the strategic levers that are available to the state. These include legislation, regulations, licensing, budget and procurement, as well as Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment charters. [Applause.]

It is a practical, implementable programme, as outlined by hon MEC Zikalala, who shared what KwaZulu-Natal province is already doing and will be doing to implement the programme ...

IsiZulu:

... bevula umnotho bewuvulela abamnyama abebeshiwe ngaphandle ezweni labo.[Ihlombe.] U-Operation Vula wesibili!

English:

Hon Lucas, the Premier of the Northern Cape , also outlined the plans, programmes and opportunities of the Northern Cape . Indeed, many provinces will be able to put this programme into action.

The role of municipalities, as outlined by Councillor Tau, as engines for economic growth, in ensuring radical transformation, is key.

The challenges of municipalities, such as the unsustainable debt owed to them which is currently standing at R113 billion, needs urgent attention. [Applause.] That is what the Back to Basics government programme is all about – assisting municipalities to deal with such challenges.

We assure the hon Mncwabe that government values co-operatives and that many already provide services to government. His concern is indeed noted. [Applause.]

IsiZulu:

Uhlelo lokuphekela izingane ezikoleni, olondla izingane ezidlulile ezigidini eziyisishiyagalolunye, lusiza imifelandawonye eminingi ephethwe omama emalokishini nasezindaweni zasemakhaya okuthengwa kuyo ukudla.

Nomnyango wezenhlalakahle usebenzisa le mifelandawonye eminingi othenga kuyo ukudla okudliwa ngabamntwana nokudliwa yilabo abadla imbuya ngothi.

English:

Co-operatives will continue to receive support from government as part of economic empowerment.

Hon Mohai, indeed, the agreement on the national minimum wage by social partners led by the Deputy President is a key milestone in tackling the problems of the working poor and income inequality. As you correctly pointed out, the national minimum wage is not the living wage, but it goes a long way towards addressing the problem of the working poor. [Applause.]

Hon Coleman, you are correct: indeed, we are moving beyond the formula of 5% ownerships and empowerment through dividend payments only. Our small, medium and micro-sized enterprises, SMME, and black economic empowerment policies will also prioritise the development of entrepreneurs who play a meaningful role beyond shareholder transactions in the productive sectors of the economy.

That is why we speak of black industrialists, as we want to see factories in the manufacturing sector owned by black people.

Hon Minister Zulu provided more information on the 30% compulsory subcontracting that I announced in the state of the nation address. The Department of Small Business Development will work with state-owned companies and enterprises as well as government departments, to ensure that SMMEs benefit from this new policy development.

Education is an important instrument for radical socioeconomic transformation. Education was used as an instrument of subjugation, and we are using it as an instrument to free the current and next generations from the shackles of the past. [Applause.]

We agree that some communities still face difficulties with schools that are far from ideal in both structure and capacity to teach. Work is ongoing to change the situation around. Hon Shenge raised concerns about the pace of the replacement of mud schools. The Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative programme, Asidi, is proceeding well although it has been hit by difficulties in some areas. Difficulties that have caused delays include work stoppages due to disputes on site about who should be employed or not in some areas, or stoppages due to wage disputes. The project has also faced difficult terrains in our rural communities where work, at times, has to stop after it had rained.

We assure uMntwana wakwaPhindangene that government is determined to finish this programme.

Hon Marchesi, government is doing a lot to rebuild schools systematically that have poor structures and to provide the mud ... [Interjections.] [Laughter.] ... much-needed amenities.

Over and above the mud schools that are being replaced, government has, through the Asidi programme, provided water to 615 schools, decent sanitation to 125 schools and electricity to 307 schools.

IsiZulu:

Uhulumeni uyaqhuba. [Ihlombe.] Uyaqhubeka nokulungisa izikole ezindaweni zonke zezwe lakithi. Uma singakafiki ngakini, ungadikibali, siyeza. [Ihlombe.]

Ngeke siphumule zingakalungi zonke izikole ikakhulukazi emalokishini nasezindaweni zasemakhaya.

English:

Hon Shenge, there is no wholesale replacement of textbooks that takes place each year because the curriculum does not change every year. Each year, the department of Basic Education delivers a top-up supply of books to replace damaged or lost books or books not returned to schools. That is why it appears that there is not a very massive delivery of books

Hon Shenge ...

IsiZulu:

... nesikhalo samanzi siyezwakala. Ezindaweni eziningi koZululand, Mzimvubu, Mkhanyakude nakwezinye izifundazwe abantu basalinde amanzi.

Yingakho sakha amadamu amasha, silungisa futhi namadamu akhona enziwa makhulu ngoba sizama ukuhlinzeka abantu ngamanzi.

English:

I decided to establish the stand-alone Department of Water and Sanitation in 2014 ... [Interjections.] ... because of the realisation of the need to ensure improvements in extending water to our people. [Applause.]

Given the serious drought situation that faces our country, government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation, has spent over R500 million on emergency and short-term interventions in KwaZulu-Natal , Free State , North West , Eastern Cape , Mpumalanga , Limpopo , Western Cape and the Northern Cape . The water and sanitation programme continues nationwide.

Hon Mkongi, you outlined the extent to which government has ensured access to education by children from primary to secondary education levels. Importantly, you reminded us that our youth is not a lost generation. [Applause.] They know what they want for themselves and their country, as demonstrated by the increased numbers in higher education institutions each time a new academic year starts. They don’t seem to be lost; they seem to know what they want to do. That is why they flood the schools. [Interjections.]

The radical economic transformation programme of government supports our youth through the creation of economic opportunities to ensure that they are employed and have access to entrepreneurial opportunities.

Government will intensify efforts to deal with challenges facing the higher education and training sector to make higher education accessible to more students from poor families and the working class.

As I mentioned in the state of the nation address, some measures have already been undertaken. The university debt of students qualifying for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, NSFAS, in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 academic years has been paid by government. [Applause.] In total, government has reprioritised R32 billion rand within government baselines to support higher education.

Over the coming months, government policies will respond directly to the concerns raised by the students, including consideration of raising the NSFAS threshold of R122 000.

Secondly, as I mentioned, the students have pointed out that the full cost of study at some universities is higher than the subsidy that NSFAS provides. This, too, must be urgently addressed.

Hon members emphasised the need for economic activities to take place beyond the main centres only and also the revitalisation of rural and township economies. We will use the special economic zones and industrial parks as instruments of boosting jobs and inclusive growth, and also to decentralise economic activities away from the usual urban centres, as part of economic transformation.

Compatriots, hon Minister Shabangu reminded us of the strides made by women in the field of science in our country, thanks to the hard work of government through the Department of Science and Technology, amongst others. [Applause.]

Let me join the Minister in congratulating Minister Naledi Pandor on winning the 2016 Award for Science Diplomacy for using science and technology to support development in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa . [Applause.]

As we celebrate the advancement of women, let me also take this opportunity to welcome the progress made in gender equity in the judiciary at the level of magistrates. A total of 245 magistrates were appointed between 2015 and 2016. [Applause.] The racial and gender breakdown of the appointees reflects 93 African females, 64 African males, 19 coloured males, 18 white females, 13 coloured females, nine Indian males, 22 Indian females, and eight White males. [Applause.] This appointment of a significant number of women in the magistracy is an important milestone in the transformation of the judiciary. We congratulate the judiciary in this regard. [Applause.]

Hon Waters, I am indeed happy that I visited Nyanga police station on Tuesday. I saw first-hand the conditions under which the police work and under which the people live.

IsiZulu:

Kuyinkinga kakhulu ukuthi amaphoyisa ayazibamba izigebengu kodwa zidedelwe ezinkantolo. Ngithathe isinqumo sokuthi lolu hlelo kufanele ukuthi lubhekisiswe uma sithi silwa nobulelesi. Asikwazi ukuthi silwa nobulelesi, sibesazi ukuthi kunzima kangakanani singakulungisi lokho okufuna ukulungiswa.

English:

It is not only Nyanga that is facing challenges with regard to crime; other parts of Cape Town and other townships around the country are also facing problems. I mentioned Soshanguve in the state of the nation address. We will intensify the focus on promoting safety and security this year, working with our people.

I will be meeting with the Justice, crime prevention and Security cluster soon to discuss this matter further.

Part of what the officers at Nyanga told me was that they are faced with a problem that they arrest criminals, but the problem is that, when they get to court, the criminals are released. [Interjections.] And once they are released, they actually interfere with witnesses. For example, the officers say, say a perpetrator kills a person and there is somebody who sees everything, and the police take a statement from that witness in which they give the details. Perhaps that witness is the only person who can give such an account. Once the perpetrator is released, he will work out a way to kill that witness. Once that happens, the case is lost.

I am sure when we meet with the cluster, we will discuss this. What does this mean? Are the weaknesses within our laws or the Constitution? I asked the officials, what is the problem? They said, well, we have to respect the rights of an individual. I must say, it is a problem for me if a perpetrator does not only undermine the rights of an individual, but also undermines it in a manner that makes the individual – who is the victim – lose their life. So the right to live is undermined by a criminal. But the criminal has a right not to go to jail because we must respect the right of the criminal. [Interjections.]

There is something wrong there that needs to be looked at, and I am sure it is a matter with which this honourable House would concern itself. How do we make the crime disappear? You cannot allow a situation where justice and the commission of crime live side-by-side forever. We need to find a way to handle the matter. [Applause.]

Hon Malatsi, hon Julius and others stated that the ANC has failed to address land restitution. I stated upfront in the state of the nation address that we have not met the targets.

One reason for the delays is that we had chosen to use the willing-buyer, willing-seller principle ... [Interjections.] ... which, in many cases, resulted in the state having to pay large sums of money to acquire land. [Interjections.]

The introduction of the office of the Valuer-General is assisting us to ensure that we do not pay excessive land prices.

The Land Expropriation Amendment Act, when finalised, will also assist in fast-tracking land reform. This government has the interest of the people at heart ... [Applause.] ... and will do all in its power to ensure that land is returned to the people. [Applause.]

IsiZulu:

Umhlaba uzobuyela kubantu. [Ihlombe.] Kuyamangaza ukubona amaqembu asekhuluma sengathi ami kanye nabantu odabeni lomhlaba sibe sazi kahle ukuthi emlandweni kanye namanje, ami kanye nalabo abaqola umhlaba. [Ihlombe.]

English:

Hon Semenya outlined the progress made in land and agrarian reform and, indeed, much more still needs to be done to support agriculture. She raised important issues including funding which needs to be attended to.

Hon Masango raised a concern about the social grants payments matter. The Department of Social Development and National Treasury are seized with this matter. [Interjections.]

Radical economic transformation must be supported by an advanced information and communications technology sector, as hon Minister Cwele outlined. The broadband roll-out and the lowering of the costs of data remain apex priorities. This is a concern of many hon members.

Hon Holomisa, we wish you well with the national consultative conference ... [Interjections.] [Laughter.] ... which you have been talking about for a while and which your party will finally organise this year!

IsiXhosa:

Uza kumxelele njengoko engekho apha, fondini.

English:

Hon Groenewald, affirmative action and black economic empowerment do not demonstrate a hatred of white people. They are aimed at ensuring the achievement of true reconciliation in the country based on the Constitution of the Republic.

The Constitution enjoins us to heal the divisions of the past and to establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights. Radical economic transformation, of which affirmative action and BEE form a part, are part of healing the divisions of the past. [Applause.]

White compatriots will be part of this process as it will assist us to achieve a truly united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa .

I think, hon member, it would be wise to disabuse yourself of the tendency, when we talk about land and we talk about those who own, to think that it is because of hatred. That is not true.

We are just stating the fact that massive stretches of land are owned by a few. This few forms part of the economic base of the land. We need to correct this because, if we don’t ... You know, the areas that used to be called reserves, where Africans in particular were pushed to ... the population has been growing but the land is not growing. That is a problem.

It is a problem that we need to tackle. If we don’t, I think will be not working for a future that is peaceful because we will be saying there are people who must live without any land when there is land in the country.

We have said, we are not going to act like they do in other parts of the world. We have a Constitution. We have the law. It is going to be between or within the parameters of the law that we are going to address this matter.

This does not display hatred. It does not. We are saying this problem must be resolved. We can’t not resolve it. Because it we don’t, it could explode one day. The responsible leadership of today must find a way to avoid that situation. [Applause.]

So, I don’t think it helps to use phrases that, if somebody talks about the land, about land hunger, then he is hating the whites. How else could you describe those who own the land? How do you describe them if you don’t say what happened? [Interjections.]

We are not even talking about the history of what happened. Many of those people did not buy the land but we don’t want to talk about that. [Applause.] We now know that, as settlers arrived, there were people who were distributing land. And their specific histories are known. We don’t want to talk about that. That’s why we just talk about correcting the past. Because we can give details about what happened. Many people died. That’s not the point we want to talk about. If we were driven by hatred, we would be saying, this is what happened. We are now just saying, let us find a way and a formula to solve this problem. [Applause.] That’s all. There is no hatred. Some of us have been taught by our organisations not to be racist and to know that we all belong here, but we all need enough space to live together, to be able to feel that we are indeed citizens. So I just want you disabuse yourself from always, when you come here, saying that this is racialism. It is not.

I just thought it is important to stress this point because I think it is a callous discussion. I’m just saying, please disabuse yourself of, instead of debating the issue so that we find a common agreed solution, pointing at colour.

We are avoiding pointing at colour, but we are describing the situation as it was, with the aim of finding a solution for the country. That is what we are doing. And we are not going to stop because you say, you hate the whites. No. That is not true. It’s not true.

I have worked with whites. There were whites who were in the struggle. We were in the trenches together. [Applause.] I would not have been with them there if I were racist. They were my comrades. We lived together. We in the ANC have gone beyond the feelings of racism. Far beyond it. Even before 1994. That is not the issue. [Applause.]

Hon members, we remain committed to the energy mix to ensure energy security in our country. Members will recall that Cabinet designated Eskom and the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation as the procurers and operators of the various components of the nuclear new build programme.

Let me reiterate that, before any nuclear new build procurement takes place, the request for proposals have to be issued. Once proposals have been received and evaluated, the Department of Energy is required to report back to Cabinet on the proposed funding model. As I have previously indicated, any procurement process must be on a scale and at a pace that our country can afford. [Interjections.]

It is from this basis that we would then proceed. [Interjections.]

IsiZulu:

USOMLOMO: Uxolo Mongameli. Ake ngikhulume nobaba lo. [Ubuwelewele.]

IsiXhosa:

Tata sicela uxolo akukwazi ukumphazamise uMongameli xa ethetha. [Uwelewele.] Siyabulela, tata, kodwa ungaze uphinde uphazamise uMongameli xa ethetha. Enkosi, Mongameli qhuba.

English:

The PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC: Compatriots, yesterday ... [Interjections.]

The CHIEF WHIP OF THE OPPOSITION: Madam Speaker ...

The SPEAKER: Excuse me, hon President. What is the point you are rising on, hon Steenhuisen?

The CHIEF WHIP OF THE OPPOSITION: Madam Speaker, I rise on Rule 14(u)(b).

The SPEAKER: And what is the issue?

The CHIEF WHIP OF THE OPPOSITION: The point of order is that visitors in the gallery are not supposed to participate in a debate.

The SPEAKER: Thank you, hon Steenhuisen. I agree with you. That’s why I tried to intervene.

The CHIEF WHIP OF THE OPPOSITION: The President has enough imbongis in the House; he doesn’t need any in the gallery! [Interjections.]

The SPEAKER: Hon President, please proceed.

The PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC: Thank you, hon Speaker.

Compatriots, yesterday the Competition Commission announced that it had concluded an investigation into price-fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency involving the Rand ... [Applause.] ... covering the period from 2007, and has found that some banks have a case to answer. [Interjections.]

This matter is still under investigation.

As stated in the state of the nation address, government is prepared to act against market abuse, price-fixing and collusion in the private sector in order to protect our country’s economy.

The Competition Commission can impose fines on companies but the impact is far-reaching as it distorts our economic system.

We also look forward to working with the financial sector towards the diversification and transformation of the sector so that new players can enter the market as part of radical economic transformation. [Applause.]

Minister Cwele provided an update with regard to the finalisation of the Post Bank to make it a fully fledged bank. We remain committed to the establishment of a state bank.

Hon Van Damme ... [Interjections.] ... as hon Manamela pointed out ...

IsiZulu:

... uhlulekile ukubulala i-SONA! [Uhleko.] Angazi ukuthi wayevuke nini ngoba wabulawa ngoNcibijane. [Uhleko.] kuyacaca ukuthi ngenye indaba.

English:

Hon Minister Davies highlighted the changing circumstances in the global economic order, with many countries becoming inward looking. This has made South Africa also underscore its own national interest.

Many of the international developments – such as India’s focus on local procurement, the United Kingdom’s new-found interest in industrial strategy, and the United States’ drive to bring back manufacturing to its shores – are, in fact, priorities that government has identified in the National Development Plan and is actively implementing.

In pursuit of the national interest, we remind the private sector of our country to co-operate with government on promoting local content of the designated products. These include rail rolling stock, set-top boxes, solar water heaters, transformers, furniture products, and rail signalling systems, to mention but a few.

We also appeal to South Africans as well to buy local products, so that we can create and save jobs. [Applause.]

Compatriots, Oliver Tambo personified unity and love for South Africa and its people. In his memory we should all work hard to promote unity, and not allow petty political differences to divide our nation.

We also need to meet our international obligations with respect to the treatment of refugees and nationals of other countries on our soil, while ensuring that all legal processes are followed for their stay in the country.

In the 2016 state of the nation address, I reported that I had visited the Home Affairs offices at Marabastad in Tshwane and had received complaints from foreign and African nationals about, among others, long queues, criminal syndicates, overcrowding, poor administrative facilities, and other difficulties at the refugee reception centre.

Tomorrow, 17 February, we will be launching the new centre which has been refurbished by the Department of Home Affairs. [Applause.] I am happy to announce that it shall be named after a distinguished South African with an exemplary track record in the promotion of justice, human rights, freedom and equality – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. [Applause.]

Compatriots, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the murder of Mr Steve Biko by the apartheid state. We will mark Human Rights Day commemoration at Ginsberg in King Williamstown in the Eastern Cape on 21 March in his honour. [Applause.] He paid the supreme price for our freedom.

Hon Minister Mapisa-Nqakula stated that the SA National Defence Force is an instrument for peace which creates fertile ground for the stimulation of vibrant economic activity. We will celebrate our Defence Force at the annual Armed Forces Day parade on 21 February at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban . [Applause.] Last year, the celebration was held in Port Elizabeth .

This year’s Armed Forces Day has special meaning as it marks the commemoration of the centenary of the tragic sinking of the ship the Mendi, which went down carrying more than 600 black South Africans who were participating in the First World War.

A number of build-up activities are already taking place in Durban to which members of the public are invited.

South Africa will host the Global Entrepreneurship Network congress – a gathering of start-up champions – for the first time in Sandton next month. We look forward to hosting global SMMEs on our shores. [Applause.]

We are also very proud to host, yet again, the World Economic Forum Africa meeting, bringing together global political and business leaders. It will take place in Durban on 3 to 5 May.

Compatriots, we have it within our power to complete the transformation of our country. We will pursue radical socioeconomic freedom with vigour, so that we can achieve prosperity, unity and true reconciliation in our country.

We shall do this in memory of Oliver Reginald Tambo and all who sacrificed life’s comforts for a free, just and equal society. I thank you for your attention. [Applause.]

Debate concluded.

The Joint Sitting adjourned at 15:16.

Source: Unrevised Transcript.