Party is like a great ocean that surges ahead determined that the cause of our people remains supreme

DECLARATION OF THE KWAZULU-NATAL PROVINCIAL GENERAL COUNCIL HELD AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ZULULAND 23RD – 25TH JUNE 2017

1. We, the delegates, who attended the ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial General representing branches, ANC Leagues, Alliance partners and all progressive forces in our province, under the theme, “Advancing Radical Socio-economic transformation to Build a National Democratic Society”, have now successfully concluded our work assigned to us by both history and the realities of our time.

2. Our convergence as the PGC regrettably coincided with two sad incidents that had befallen to both the people of Namibia and South Africa after losing their outstanding revolutionaries, Cde Toivo Ya Toivo and Cde Kay Mononsamy respectively. The PGC deeps its revolutionary banner and sends condolences to the people of these two countries in general and their families in particular.

3. As delegates gathered in this Provincial General Council, we now convey to the ANC membership and the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the past three days were optimal used in searching for better ways to reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality.

4. We do so fully conscious and mindful of the fact that the African National Congress remains the parliament of the South African people as a whole. The Provincial General Council took place amidst a myriad of complex challenges facing our people and humanity in general.

5. These include, among others, domestic and international offensive directed at the National Liberation Movement, which is characterized by economic downgrading and disinvestment to our economy. The African National Congress is like a great ocean that surges ahead determined that the cause of our people remains supreme, despite what appear as impossible problems with no solutions.

6. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal emerges from this Provincial General Council more wiser and committed in the service of the people, most of whom are poor and have nothing of value except the African National Congress. In its long proud history, the African National Congress has neither succumbed to the agenda of its enemies nor abandoned the revolutionary task of representing the aspirations of the masses of our people.

7. The ANC sees itself, at all times, in relation to the historic mission of leading the National Democratic Revolution to build a National Democratic Society. We are emerging from this Provincial General fully committed to the attainment of the following revolutionary ideals:

v Radical Economic Transformation at the heart of which will be changing the economic ownership pattern in favour of the Blacks in general and Africans in particular , the majority of whom are female.

v Unanimous in our conviction that land redistribution without compensation, constitutes the most rational and progressive way towards restoring the dignity of the dispossessed poor masses of our people.

v The unity of the ANC and unity of the Alliance is a necessary condition for the attainment of the strategic objectives of the revolution for which the movement has sets itself. We are committed and still have confidence in the traditionally and accepted processes of engagement to resolve issues of divergence amongst the Alliance components.

v We are united in our message that the requirement for job experience at an entry level in government and private sector denies graduates and young people in particular, an opportunity start earning a living.

v We are seriously concern about the escalation of the incidents of abuse and killing of women; children and the elderly. We view this scourge as an attack to our revolutionary agenda and a reversal of the gains achieved so far. We will in view of this support the call by the President and mobilize our communities to rise up and fight against through the establishment of street and village committees.

v Together, we are committed to replenish our movement’s capacity to provide strategic leadership to all cadres deployed in various sites of power, including in the state.

v As we are approaching the 54th National Conference we are conscious of challenges that usually emerge during this time. We are committed to managing the processes and preparations in a manner that will seek to unite the ANC even beyond the National Conference. Such intentions will be guided by document “ KZN perspective Towards the 54th National Conference.

v The renewal of the ANC remains a decisive factor in overcoming the current challenges and consolidate the confidence of the masses of our people to the movement as a vehicle to build a better life.

v On corruptions and state capture, the PGC was unanimous that any form of corruption and state capture or looting should be declared as an enemy of social transformation and should be punished with severity it deserves regardless of who is involved.

v The PGC welcomed the NEC decision of the formation of Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the state capture and support the position that the inquiry must look into all arms of the state.

8. This Provincial General Council rises keenly away that to be an ANC member entails a glorious honour and an important responsibility in pursuit of a historic mission. As delegates we have unanimously accepted that this imposes a duty on us, single and collectively, to be loyal to our country and its people, dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation and be subjected to the trust of the people.

9. We are committed that even when we are facing the mighty tide of the times and the greatest expectations of our people for a prosperous life, we should neither be distracted and nor should we take comfort in the attitude of complacency.

10. We draw strength and courage in the assertion contained in our National Development Plan that ours is a story of unfolding learning. Even when we flounder, we remain hopeful. In this story, we always arrive and depart.

11. The current conditions require a contingent of cadres and revolutionaries of unique strength and character who are tenacious in pursuance of their cause, understanding that setbacks are strangers on way to a National Democratic Society.

12. In this, the year of Oliver Tambo, we will be in frontline to advance and defend the unity of our movement.

Asinamona, asinanzondo

Siyadumisa Ianc

Long live the ANC!!

Long live the spirit of Oliver Tambo