Minister says this sum was incurred while waiting for an official residence from the DPW

MINISTRY FOR COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS

REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

QUESTIONS FOR WRITTEN/ORAL REPLY

QUESTION NUMBER 2017/48

DATE OF PUBLICATION: 9 FEBRUARY 2017

Mr K J Mileham (DA) to ask the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:

Whether (a) he and/or (b) any member of his family were accommodated in (i) any form of (aa) hotel, (bb) guest house and (cc) bed and breakfast and/or (ii) any other form of rented accommodation at his department’s expense since his appointment; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what (aaa) was the reason, (bbb) were the costs and (ccc) was the duration of each of the specified accommodations in each case?

NW52E

Reply:

The Department of Public Works (DPW) was requested to provide state owned accommodation to Minister van Rooyen with effect from 1 January 2016. The process was not finalized timeously as expected hence DPW communicated an apology for delay through the letter dated 24 July 2016, see Tag A. DPW further committed to incur Minister’s hotel costs of R968 562.00 as the State owned residence was allocated from 1 June 2016.

(a) Minister (i) (aaa) (bbb) (ccc) (aa) hotel, Accommodation while waiting for official residence (To be paid by Department of Public Works) Official interim accommodation R968 562 89 nights (aa) hotel Official R140 438 33 nights (bb) Guest House Official R7440 2 nights (b) Any member of his family (aa) None (bb) None (cc) None or (ii) None Not applicable R0.00 0 night

Issued by Parliament, 27 February 2017