My trip to Dubai organised and paid for by the DMR – Zwane

Mosebenzi Zwane |
28 July 2017
Minister says his relationship with the Guptas is they are mining industry stakeholders

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY QUESTION FOR WRITTEN REPLY

QUESTION NUMBER: 1589 ADVANCE NOTICE NO: NW1794E

DATE OF PUBLICATION IN INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER: 09 June 2017

INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER NUMBER: 21

1589.  Mr M G P Lekota (Cope) to ask the Minister of Mineral Resources:

(1)(a) What is his position regarding allegations that (i) a certain family (details furnished) was involved in his appointment as the Minister of Mineral Resources and (ii) his CV was forwarded to a certain person (name furnished) and (b) what is his relationship with the specified family;

(2) who (a) organised his trip to Dubai in December 2015 and (b) paid for the trip?      NW1794E

Reply

1. a). The President appoints Ministers and assigns their powers and functions and may dismiss them.

1.b). They are mining industry stakeholders.

2 a and b). The trip was organized and paid for by the Department of Mineral Resources.

Approved

Mr MJ Zwane, MP

Minister of Mineral Resources

Issued by Parliament, 28 July 2017

 

