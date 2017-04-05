Meeting of the National Working Committee
4 April 2017
Change of leadership and attendant issues
Rebuilding trust in society
Management of Alliance tensions
Markets should not dictate to the movement
Officials managing NWC, defence of the ANC where National Office fails, Officials apologies for display of disunity, using Constitution where it suits them, explain your ill discipline
ANC must go back to provinces and explain
DP and President with IC who sought to meet with all the National Official
Current environment
View of the Officials that there has not been a discussion within the structures of this ANC on this matter, it was agreed that the Integrity Commission should allow for the leadership to engage on it
Letter raised – disowned by the IC and agreed that it shall be withdrawn
Measured approach to providing explanation to what transpired
Posture and how leadership projects itself
Condemn behaviour of SACP and COSATU
Cde Kathrada Funeral – manner in which some NEC members and Ministers behaved
Mobilising by Cde Pravin
Establishment of alternative platforms
Comments attributed to ANC Gauteng PEC
Motion of no confidence
All National Officials to address media briefing and Caucus
Policy certainty
Fiscal policy has not changed
Rated on the basis of political interests
Support to newly appointed deployees
Building of monitoring and evaluation capacity at Luthuli (institutionalisation, accountability framework)
Communication at Luthuli House must be for all
How do we understand the challenges facing us?
Behaviour of alliance partners hurting the organisation
Decisive behaviour by the officials
Divisions within the organisation
Tolerance to deviant behaviour
Entrench authority to lead
Leaks in the organisation
Silence of the Communications Team on newly appointed teams
Focus on ANC programm es, distractions created by Conferences
What should constitute minimum programme moving forward – speaking to the substantive issues
Exercise patience of different views, synthesise them to emerge what could be best way forward
We are weaker when we show divisions internally
Cannot just malign view that we differ with, must be entertained in a credible structure of the organisation
Prevail to give accountable and legitimate leadership to society
Engagement with comrades who have been removed
Propagate positivity in society
Reshuffle triggered resurgence of dead movement #ZumaMustFall
Firm belief that they can remove President Zuma
Mobilised within the state, works with opposition, disgruntled ANC members
Who must determine the leaders and agenda of the ANC
Expectation of members of the ANC of the National Officials
Mobilisation is not a spontaneous act
Met reflected on the mater
Impact on the unity of the movement
Taken steps to correct these shortcomings
Minimise antagonisms within the movement
Review Political Committee and Strategising Committee
Public discord compounded by
Collectivism which will give support and credence to the process
Value the quality members bring to the debates
Multifaceted impact of the events
Complexities cannot be swept under the carpet
How do we deal with some of our comrades becoming part of a force united against us
Renew and rebuild ANC
Sustained contestation over the ANC and Treasury
Character assassinations in traditional and new media
Sustained destabilisation of the ANC since 2012
Contestation towards 2017/ National Conference repositioning
Pronouncements of the Leagues must be engaged by the National Officials
Unfortunate actions of the Integrity Commission
With humility, common appreciation of what we face as challenges
Restore confidence in society
Irreparable breakdown of the relationship between the President and Former Finance Minister
Overarching message of unity
Disassociate with mobilisation for discontent
Restore confidence in society
Fractured and ructions at the highest level
Overarching message of unity (not just the organisation but the country)
Nothing must be impossible or a challenge that is insurmountable for the ANC to manage. No choice but to find one another
ANC as a leader of society – social mobilisation, intended to weaken the ANC
Past four days have been very difficult for the ANC and the country
Prevailing contradictions. SA problem is a class struggle. Removal of the President willnot resolve such contradictions
Interests of the ANC and motive forces should be paramount
Leadership cannot be blind to the calamitous challenges we are facing, such would be dangerous to the NDR
Decision to downgrade SA was taken on Thursday before the reshuffle
Arguments based on political stability and policy certainity
Not weakness in the macro economic fundamentals
Would changes in the Executive mean changes in policy direction of the ANC
Perceived risks based on unscientific forecasts
ANc led government remains committed to same fiscal framework based on fiscal consolidation and the quest for inclusive growth
Continuining partnership with all societal partners
Decisive intervention required, struggle we must engage and work we need to do
Pending pronouncements by Fitch and Moody’s
Concern on impact on the poor
Issued by via the ANC media mailing list, 4 April 2017
Update:
ERRONEOUS COMMUNICATION NOT VIEWS OR STATEMENT OF THE ANC
The African National Congress has noted erroneous communication send to the ANC Media List from ANC Communications. This communication was sent out in error, is not an official statement of the ANC neither does it represent the views of the ANC. It should thus not be used for the purposes of reporting. The ANC will convene a media briefing tomorrow, 5th April 2017 to give feedback to society and the media on the outcomes of the National Working Committee as confirmed earlier.
Issued by the African National Congress, 4 April 2017