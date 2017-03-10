CASH PAYMASTER SERVICES (PTY) LIMITED - Third Respondent

In light of the First and Second Respondents' follow-up report filed on 3 March 2017 and the South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) preparedness to provide any further infonnation, supporting documentation or elaboration in relation to the report, the Chief Justice has issued the following directions:

I . In view of the fact that this Court's order of 25 November 2015, discharging its supervisory jurisdiction, was based on SASSA's decision not to award a new contract and on SASSA's progress report of 5 November 2015 setting out the information relating to its own ability to assume paying the grants at the end of March 2017, the following information is required:

(a) Who was the person responsible for determining on behalf of SASSA whether SASSA itself would not be able to pay the grants by end of March 2017?

(b) The date when the responsible person on behalf of SASSA first became aware that it would not be able to pay the grants itself by end March 2017;

(c) The exact dates when the responsible person on behalf of SASSA became aware that the respective time frames set out in paragraph 13 of its progress report to the Court could not be fulfilled;

(d) The reason why this Court was not immediately informed of this fact and who made the decision that it was not necessary to do so;

(e) Whether the Minister was infonned that SASSA would not be able to pay the grants itself by end of March 2017 and, if so, when this happened .

2. In relation to the legal opinion attached to the follow-up report and SASSA's assertion that it has taken steps to act on the advice contained in it, as well as SASSA's intended course of action, the following information is required:

(a) Has SASSA entered into any agreement with Cash Paymaster Services (Pty) Limited (CPS) in relation to the payment of grants from l April 2017?

(b) If so, full details of the agreement are required. If in writing, a copy is required;