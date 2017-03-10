CONSTITUTIONAL COURT OF SOUTH AFRICA
Case CCT 48/13
In the matter between:
ALLPAY CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENT HOLDINGS (PTY) LIMITED - First Applicant
ALLPAY FREE STATE (PTY) LIMITED - Second Applicant
ALLPAY WESTERN CAPE (PTY) LIMITED - Third Applicant
ALLPAY GAUTENG (PTY) LIMITED - Fourth Applicant
ALLPAY EASTERN CAPE (PTY) LIMITED - Fifth Applicant
ALLPAY KWAZULU NATAL (PTY) LIMITED - Sixth Applicant
ALLPAY MPUMALANGA (PTY) LIMITED - Seventh Applicant
ALLPAY LIMPOPO (PTY) LIMITED - Eighth Applicant
ALLPAY NORTH WEST (PTY) LIMITED – Ninth Applicant
ALLPAY NORTHERN CAPE (PTY) LIMITED – Tenth Applicant
MICAWBER 851(PTY) LIMITED – Eleventh Applicant
MICAWBER 852 (PTY) LIMITED – Twelth Applicant
MICAWBER 853 (PTY) LIMITED – Thirteenth Applicant
MICAWBER 854 (PTY) LIMITED – Fourteenth Applicant
and
THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE SOUTH AFRICAN SOCIAL SECURITY AGENCY - First Respondent
THE SOUTH AFRICAN SOCIAL SECURITY AGENCY - Second Respondent
CASH PAYMASTER SERVICES (PTY) LIMITED - Third Respondent
EZIDLUBHEDU INVESTMENT HOLDINGS (PTY) LIMITED - Fourth Respondent
FLASH SAVINGS AND CREDIT COOPERATIVE - Fifth Respondent
ENLIGHTENED SECURITY FORCE (PTY) LIMITED - Sixth Respondent
MOBA COMM (PTY) LIMITED - Seventh Respondent
EMPILWENI PAYOUT SERVICES (PTY) LIMITED - Eighth Respondent
PENSION MANAGEMENT (PTY) LIMITED - - Ninth Respondent
MASINGITA FINANCIAL SERVICES (PTY) LIMITED - Tenth Respondent
THE SOUTH AFRICAN POST OFFICE - Eleventh Respondent
ROMAN PROTECTION SOLUTIONS CC - Twelfth Respondent
UBANK LIMITED AFRICAN RENAISSANCE INVESTMENT - Thirteenth Respondent
MANAGEMENT (PTY) LIMITED - Fourteenth Respondent
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED - Fifteenth Respondent
NEW SOLUTIONS (PTY) LIMITED - Sixteenth Respondent
ITHALA LIMITED - Seventeenth Respondent
KTS TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CONSORTIUM - Eighteenth Respondent
THE SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK - Nineteenth Respondent
THE PAYMENT ASSOCIATION OF SOUTH AFRICA - Twentieth Respondent
DIRECTIONS DATED 8 MARCH 2017
In light of the First and Second Respondents' follow-up report filed on 3 March 2017 and the South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) preparedness to provide any further infonnation, supporting documentation or elaboration in relation to the report, the Chief Justice has issued the following directions:
I . In view of the fact that this Court's order of 25 November 2015, discharging its supervisory jurisdiction, was based on SASSA's decision not to award a new contract and on SASSA's progress report of 5 November 2015 setting out the information relating to its own ability to assume paying the grants at the end of March 2017, the following information is required:
(a) Who was the person responsible for determining on behalf of SASSA whether SASSA itself would not be able to pay the grants by end of March 2017?
(b) The date when the responsible person on behalf of SASSA first became aware that it would not be able to pay the grants itself by end March 2017;
(c) The exact dates when the responsible person on behalf of SASSA became aware that the respective time frames set out in paragraph 13 of its progress report to the Court could not be fulfilled;
(d) The reason why this Court was not immediately informed of this fact and who made the decision that it was not necessary to do so;
(e) Whether the Minister was infonned that SASSA would not be able to pay the grants itself by end of March 2017 and, if so, when this happened .
2. In relation to the legal opinion attached to the follow-up report and SASSA's assertion that it has taken steps to act on the advice contained in it, as well as SASSA's intended course of action, the following information is required:
(a) Has SASSA entered into any agreement with Cash Paymaster Services (Pty) Limited (CPS) in relation to the payment of grants from l April 2017?
(b) If so, full details of the agreement are required. If in writing, a copy is required;
(c) Is it SASSA's contention that this agreement is lawful and in compliance with the procurement requirements of the Constitution and applicable legislation? Full details are required of the steps taken in compliance with applicable procurement legislation.
(d) Full details are required of the steps taken, or envisaged, to run a competitive bidding process again to have a new contractor or contractors appointed for the payment of grants, and the exact timeframe within which this will occur.
(e) Full details are required of the steps to be taken to ensure that SASSA itself will become capable of administering and paying the grants in future, and the exact timeframe within which this will occur.
3. In view of the Minister' s and SASSA's acceptance of responsibility for delays in identifying and redressing deficiencies in the plan since the last report to the Court on 5 November 2015 to date, the following information is required:
(a) Do SASSA and/or the Minister have any objection to independent monitoring of any agreement SASSA may have entered into with CPS for the payment of grants from 1 April 2017?
(b) If so, the content and nature of the objections must be set out;
(c) Do SASSA and/or the Minister have any objection to independent monitoring of the steps taken or envisaged to run, agam, a competitive bidding process to have a new contractor or contractors appointed for the payment of grants?
(d) If so, the content and nature of the objections must be set out;
(e) Do SASSA and/or the Minister have any objection to independent monitoring of the steps to be taken to ensure that SASSA itself will become capable of administering and paying the grants in future?
(f) If so, the content and nature of the objections must be set out;
(g) If SASSA and/or the Minister do not have objections to independent monitoring in relation to any or all of these processes, they are invited to propose practical measures as to how and by whom the independent monitoring may be done.
4. The information in 1-3 above must be submitted with accompanying affidaev:its;by;nio latmeratyhan 16h00 Monday 13 March 2017.
