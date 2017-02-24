And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 23 February 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 23 February 2017

1. How world sees SA: Zuma ‘functionally illiterate on economics’, country ruled by thieves

2. Cape Crawl goes mainstream – time to consider the “remote” model

3. Matthew Lester on Budget – ‘The Great Pretenders’ as SA heads nowhere slowly

4. Can Mashaba’s radical ‘shock and awe’ campaign rescue Johannesburg property owners?

5. Grow wealth in world’s next big property wave – construction has only just started

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.