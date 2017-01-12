And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 11 January 2016

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday, 11 January 2016

1. It’s war! Guptas up ante in battle with Gordhan, big banks

2. Another listed SA bank becomes state capture battleground: Absa vs Hlongwane

3. Cutting your 2017 budget? Here’s a helpful guide on open medical aids.

4. UCT’s disrupted Convocation – a case of failed parenting?

5. World-beating investment returns: Emerging markets win over two decades – stats

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.