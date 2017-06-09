And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 8 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 8 June 2017

1. Revealed! How Gupta brothers taught Independent group’s Iqbal Survé a state capture trick or two #GuptaLeaks

2. A society gone racially mad – Myburgh on Zille’s suspension by the DA

3. Bad politics has broken economy’s resilience. Now even 1% growth impossible

4. SOEs rack up R700bn debt in last financial year – Gigaba on ‘warpath’

5. Exposed! Gupta plans to control Primedia, build media empire – and 3 MUST-READ #GuptaLeaks stories

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.