And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 29 March 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 29 March 2017

1. 10 things to know about epic Gupta-Gordhan court battle

2. Working in the UAE? Here’s how you can continue not paying tax in South Africa

3. Former judge takes on “colonialism” political correctness head-on

4. Look wider – it’s not all about removing Gordhan; emerging market analyst

5. How markets will react to an economically illiterate president – Jammine

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.