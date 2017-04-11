And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Agency 360eight to close

by Herman Manson. Integrated creative agency, 360eight, will be closing its doors, effective 30 April 2017.

Big Q: Transformation — the proverbial workhorses have bolted

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel is Grant Sithole of Bakone Media & Advertising.

Brand Culture: Pepsi riots

by DK Badenhorst. What is the anatomy of this Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner? It surely didn’t come from nowhere.

Masterclass Notes: Prepping for the perfect pitch

by Johanna McDowell. Here are seven aspects for marketers to consider before calling for an agency pitch.

Headspace: Going beyond the millennial stereotype

by Tenielle Maris. Does this enormous and diverse group of people, spanning the globe, all have the same behavioural traits in common?

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Carpe diem

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 7 April 2017

- Shelf Life: Utopia rocks the new Bok fragrance

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 3 — primetime top 20 for Jan, Feb 2017

On the Radar:

- KWV Wines appoints PR, activation, digital partner

- MINI appoints new agency after five-way pitch

- New ECD for M&C Saatchi Abel Joburg

- Clariant SA appoints PR agency

- Grey relaunches in Nigeria with Centrespread

