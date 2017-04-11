by Herman Manson. Integrated creative agency, 360eight, will be closing its doors, effective 30 April 2017.
Big Q: Transformation — the proverbial workhorses have bolted
by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel is Grant Sithole of Bakone Media & Advertising.
by DK Badenhorst. What is the anatomy of this Pepsi ad featuring Kendall Jenner? It surely didn’t come from nowhere.
Masterclass Notes: Prepping for the perfect pitch
by Johanna McDowell. Here are seven aspects for marketers to consider before calling for an agency pitch.
Headspace: Going beyond the millennial stereotype
by Tenielle Maris. Does this enormous and diverse group of people, spanning the globe, all have the same behavioural traits in common?
