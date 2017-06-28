And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 27 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 27 June 2017

1. A Zuptoid reason why the Public Protector is forcing the Reserve Bank to court

2. Five star Capitec rated by Lafferty as best bank in the world – again

3. Richard Calland: Zuma running out of lives as time runs out, scandals mount

4. People power: PR firm Bell Pottinger forced to lock tweets after SA backlash

5. Ed Herbst: ANC misrule – red flags signal slo-mo implosion

