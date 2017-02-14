And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

New agency for kulula.com, MTbeds

by Herman Manson. The business was previously held by King James Group and Native VML (digital).

Tracker South Africa appoints new agency

The business moves from House of Brave after a competitive three-way pitch.

Agency Leaders 2016

by Herman Manson. Every year since 2012, MarkLives has been polling South Africa’s top agency leaders to find out what they think of their competitors, whom they see as effective managers and great creative leaders, and where they believe their future competition is likely to come from.

- Most admired ad agency boss in South Africa

- Most digitally integrated ad agency in Jozi

- The one to watch in Jozi in 2017!

- Most admired ad agency in Jozi

- Most admired creative leader in Jozi

Stretch, Point Blank merge, form R50m agency

by Herman Manson. The new combined experiential and activation agency, Elevator, employs roughly 60 people, has R50m in revenue and is 51% black-owned through an employee trust.

ABC Analysis Q4 2016: The biggest-circulating consumer mags in SA

ABC Analysis Q4 2016: The biggest-circulating newspapers in SA

by Herman Manson. The ABC has released consumer-magazine and newspaper circulation statistics for the period October–December 2016 (ABC Q4 2016). Eight magazines and eight newspapers have seen an increase.

