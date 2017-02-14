New agency for kulula.com, MTbeds
by Herman Manson. The business was previously held by King James Group and Native VML (digital).
Tracker South Africa appoints new agency
The business moves from House of Brave after a competitive three-way pitch.
Agency Leaders 2016
by Herman Manson. Every year since 2012, MarkLives has been polling South Africa’s top agency leaders to find out what they think of their competitors, whom they see as effective managers and great creative leaders, and where they believe their future competition is likely to come from.
- Most admired ad agency boss in South Africa
- Most digitally integrated ad agency in Jozi
- The one to watch in Jozi in 2017!
- Most admired ad agency in Jozi
- Most admired creative leader in Jozi
Stretch, Point Blank merge, form R50m agency
by Herman Manson. The new combined experiential and activation agency, Elevator, employs roughly 60 people, has R50m in revenue and is 51% black-owned through an employee trust.
ABC Analysis Q4 2016: The biggest-circulating consumer mags in SA
ABC Analysis Q4 2016: The biggest-circulating newspapers in SA
by Herman Manson. The ABC has released consumer-magazine and newspaper circulation statistics for the period October–December 2016 (ABC Q4 2016). Eight magazines and eight newspapers have seen an increase.
