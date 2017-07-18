And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

BREAKING: ACA suspends DDB SA, Ireland/Davenport, Wunderman

by MarkLives. The suspensions follows after the agencies were found guilty of transgressing the ACA’s Code of Conduct governing tenders and pitches with regards to Telkom.

Digital transformation — biggest risk may be doing nothing at all

by Kim Penstone. Digital transformation — a phrase that strikes fear into the very heart and soul of anyone who isn’t a digital transformer. But not Fogg.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Amr Singh

by Veli Ngubane. Fort co-founder, Amr Singh, has already crammed into a lot into his filmmaking career. And he is only just beginning.

Dissident Spin Doctor: How to build a business you love

by Emma King. Since starting up, a set of business beliefs have organically formed over the years, and they’ve become a set of guiding principles that govern the way we work on a day-to-day business.

Brands & Branding: Neuroscience, brand equity & Coca-Cola

by Erik du Plessis. Advertising creates a new reality which adds to the value of the brand and even the experience of consuming the brand.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Sanlam’s WhatsApp soapie is a first for SA

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 14 July 2017

- Shelf Life: Intl quick-service restaurant player opening in SA

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Jun 2017

On the Radar:

- New board for the ACA

- Digital performance marketer NetBooster opens in SA

- Kinky World of Hair appoints digital agency

