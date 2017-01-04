And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 3 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, 3 January 2016:

1. Adv Thuli Madonsela: “I have a dream for SA in 2017…”

2. SAA versus Air New Zealand – some telling, revealing comparisons

3. Alec Hogg: “I have a dream…for SA in 2017.” Here’s mine. Please send us yours.

4. Private schools keep shining in Matric pass rate – Vavi has a crack

5. Did Pretoria Mayor’s Taiwan visit wake the slumbering China giant?

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.