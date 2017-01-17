iSERVICE

Alec Hogg |
16 January 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 16 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 16 January 2017

1. ANC reveals plan to eject Zuma – but corruption to stay: FW de Klerk Foundation

2. How much does your medical scheme pay back to members? 15 things you need to know

3. To buy or rent – why the controversial debate is not so clear cut

4. Field day for ANC spooks as downgrade to junk status more likely

5. Who is Zupta? Tourists fork out up to R100 000/night, shrug off SA’s political woes

