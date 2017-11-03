JOHANNESBURG – The five best-read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 2 November 2017

1. Peter Hain’s “smoking gun” – provides bank accounts detailing how Guptas took billions from SA

2. Stock market artist fined R100k for giving Gupta the middle finger in masterful Oakbay trades. BRILLIANT!

3. Eskom props up Zimbabwe, as SA neighbour heads for collapse – Southall

4. Mbeki joins Mantashe and Mandela in warning of ANC implosion

5. How world sees SA: Gupta curse hovers over secret contest for McKinsey ‘pope’

