And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 24 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 24 April 2017

1. Angus Buchan – How you prepare for 1.7m Christians at SA’s biggest prayer meeting

2. More and more South Africans are applying for world’s 4th most powerful passport

3. The Speaker, Her Driver and the Driver’s (ex) Wife – Shah on No Confidence vote

4. Africa’s rich list: Mauritius, SA top; Zimbabweans poorest of the poor – survey

5. Zuma’s Putin-like plan to retain sway in SA: Keep power in the family

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.