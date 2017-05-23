And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 22 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 22 May 2017

1. Azar Jammine: Making sense of Rand’s whipsaw – why it is set to drift lower

2. Nowhere to run: South African tax payers and the Common Reporting Standard

3. Council of Churches: SA on the brink of imminent collapse – ANC must act now

4. Must read – why we must drop everything and create jobs yesterday.

5. Greenblo: Eskom, show us the money – reveal Guptas’ Optimum fine settlement

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.