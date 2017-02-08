And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 7 February 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 7 February 2017

1. Barry Sergeant, investigative journalist supreme, has nailed his last crook

2. Another Transnet financial scandal erupts: R10m tender for a ‘friend’

3. Gerrie Nel’s private prosecutions unit: Quick primer on groundbreaking AfriForum unit

4. Back to digital dark ages? Warning: Govt control will ‘throttle’ SA Internet world

5. Sanral’s R10bn inflated Gauteng freeway upgrade – Outa seeks corrective action

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.