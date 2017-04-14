And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 13 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 13 April 2017

1. Bell Pottinger drops Guptas, plays victim by citing ‘social media attacks’

2. London Saffers in protest mode – next stop Gupta agency Bell Pottinger

3. Zuma: ‘God is on side of ANC. We cannot lose’ – and 12 other times Zuma has minced his words

4. Arab leader bewildered as protest-hassled Zuma shifts their meeting

5. Remembering Professor Lachmann: Interview with PPS CEO Izak Smit and US academic Virgil Storr

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.