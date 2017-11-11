And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news site, 10 November 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 10 November 2017:

1. Tell them to bring on the legal empty horses: Pierre De Vos to Jacques Pauw

2. Brave Suzanne Daniels exposes how ‘barefooted’ Ajay Gupta captured Eskom

3. Plunderers’ bad year just got worse – #Guptaleaks emails now publicly available online

4. Traditional leadership bill an ANC Trojan Horse – Steven Friedman

5. PREMIUM: Paul O’Sullivan sees off charges by dirty cops, warns SA is on the brink

