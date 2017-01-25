And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 24 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 24 January 2017

1. Brian Molefe’s Transnet legacy exposed: R8bn in dud trains bought from China?

2. Former City Press editor Ferial Haffajee exposes photo-shopping Zupta propagandists

3. Gordhan’s legal fishing expedition at Oakbay a waste of time?

4. Who should go to jail for milking SABC? Fingering more suspects – Ed Herbst

5. A 7-step guide: How to keep your medical aid costs low

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.