And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 26 April 2017

1. Can an annual wealth tax save SA economy? Here’s how the rich can help – finance ministry

2. Cyril finally comes out swinging – immediately picking up support

3. Zuptas left in a bind? Court sets aside nuclear deal with Russia, other countries

4. What’s really killing active funds? Too many CFA holders are chasing the money: Gadfly

5. Raymond Suttner: Patronage, violence and murder – too late for ANC to heal its divisions?

