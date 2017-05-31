And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 30 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 30 May 2017

1. Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie to shareholders – Here’s why we’re winning

2. Snake is back: Dumb phone icon, the Nokia 3310, officially relaunched in SA

3. Confiscate Zuma and Gupta passports, test state capture claims – Save SA

4. Allan Greenblo: Time to take a closer look at Sygnia’s own costs and claims

5. Weekend special Des van Rooyen ‘concerned’ but silent over Gupta Dubai trip

