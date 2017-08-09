And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Hidden Figures: Celebrating the unsung heroines of marketing

by Musaba Kangulu. Let's start celebrating the unsung heroines — the women who work behind the scenes in marketing and advertising. But I need your help.

Halo — an agency built with heart, for work & people

by Herman Manson. Like a lot of business owners, Dean Oelschig was set on his entrepreneurial path by a dislike of the status quo.

Post Truth: Avoiding alternative facts in marketing

by Marguerite de Villiers. Be direct, provide a platform for conversations, and align your marketing or advertising with the values the product represents.

Big Q CMOs: The CMO’s role in today’s technically advanced world

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on the changing role of the modern CMO. First up is Prakash Patel of Fogg.

By Invitation Only: Popping my APEX-judging cherry

by Katlego Moutlana. Judging the APEX Awards has made me adopt a more-critical approach as to what marketers are meant to be doing.

Adnalysis: Nobody should buy our brands (we don’t deserve the sale)

by Bogosi Motshegwa. In marketing, advertising and brand-building, it’s surprising how we go about as if we deserve for people to buy from us.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Safely Home does it again

- Shelf Life: Massmart’s Urban Bookshelf opens in Soweto

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 2 — primetime top 20 for Jun 2017

On the Radar:

- Markham awards social media biz

- ACA announces Telkom appeals committee

- New chair, vice-chairs for ACA board announced

- More wins for Namibian agency Weathermen & Co

- New acting MD, deputy for Magna Carta

- Epica 2017 opens for entries — discount for SA entries

- Finding black entrepreneurs through Melanoid Éclat

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting marketers and agencies free of charge in South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana — and now Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda!