"Corrupt SAP exposed. Gupta bribery to pull in US, German authorities." - BizNews

Alec Hogg |
11 July 2017
JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 11 July 2017

1. Corrupt SAP exposed. Gupta bribery to pull in US, German authorities.

2. Ed Herbst: Were you brave? Suna Venter gone but Hlaudi enforcers remain

3. Pennies starting to drop: Eskom auditors raise Molefe, Koko ‘irregularities’

4. The future? Musk’s 100-day gamble on world’s largest battery Down Under

5. Malusi Gigaba take note: World Bank plans big shift to private funding

