And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 10 February 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, 10 February 2017:

1. DA walked. EFF ejected. Radical economic transformation on table. JZ’s #SoNA2017 in full.

2. As SA takes giant leap towards R20 minimum hourly wage, 10 things you must know.

3. South Africa in economic breakdown: Zuma’s grim legacy in charts – but his friends are having fun

4. Eskom “challenges” were the crooks in its own ranks – legal probe

5. Warren Buffett on investing then, now and the economy in 2017…

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.