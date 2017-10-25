And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Dentsu Aegis to buy FoxP2

by MarkLives. The deal between Dentsu Aegis Network and FoxP2 is subject to regulatory approval.

By Invitation Only: BEE myths & facts in adland

by Jarred Cinman. Following on from my introduction to black economic empowerment in advertising, here's a collection of BEE myths and facts.

Agency Life: The black elephant in the room — part 2

by TJ Njozela. Previously, we looked at why the pachyderm is in the room; now, we’re going to talk about the challenges of having one in an ad boardroom.

Neo Mashigo’s 23c on what it takes to be a C#D

by MarkLives. Over several weeks, we're featuring pearls of wisdom from Mike Schalit's Creative#Director book — next up is Neo Mashigo.

Have you listened to Jacaranda FM lately?

by Kim Penstone. That’s the question that Kevin Fine, Jacaranda FM GM, is asking in his bid to change the way that South Africans view the radio station.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Dala what you must with Brand South Africa

- Cover Stories: Thoughtfulness in design 20 Oct 2017 — formerly MagLove

- Shelf Life: King Price creates cyber insurance for SA

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Sep 2017

On the Radar:

- Studio 214 rebrands Lesotho National Broadcasting Services

- New CEO for IMM Graduate School

- VGP appoints general manager

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting marketers and agencies free of charge in South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana — and now Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda!