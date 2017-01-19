And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 18 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wedensday 18 January 2017

1. Dlamini-Zuma for cabinet – President Zuma’s exit strategy unpacked

2. Davos Diary Day 1: Sub-zero, Cyril takes lead and the Concordia

3. Why economists keep getting it wrong. Time to pull plug on the profession?

4. Davos Diary Day 2: Max Price’s red card but 2017 looks brighter for SA

5. Can you afford UK university fees? Invest in property

