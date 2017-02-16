A handy guide to not being that unpleasant motorist on the road

There is nothing worse than driving alongside an inconsiderate driver (mind you, this sort of thing happens on a daily basis for most of us) and you can’t help but wonder how that person passed their driver’s license test. Secondly, you ask yourself, how that unpleasant motorist can be endorsed with a car insurance cover?

But what if the tables are turned and you happen to be that unruly driver?

Here is a quick lesson that will help you to stay up to date with regards to driving etiquette in South Africa:

Keep an acceptable following distance

It has been proven that the number one pet hate amongst drivers all over the world is that of tailgating. It is a sign of aggression not lightly taken by most drivers., it also increases your chances of causing an accident should the driver ahead of you slam on their brakes. Remember, if you ram the bumper of a car in front of you, it will more than likely be considered your fault.

Stay out of the blind spot

It can be really annoying for another driver if you are constantly driving in their blind spot. Accelerate a little more or allow your car to fall behind the car next to you slightly in order to avoid being cut off by the other driver in the event that he or she is not aware that you are there.

Park in the lines

Even if you are in a rush and don’t feel like readjusting your vehicle if you haven’t parked perfectly, it is an essential part of driving etiquette. There is nothing more annoying than having to forego a parking space because the car next to the open space has parked skew.

Be a gracious driver

If lanes are merging ahead, do not take the opportunity to race the car next to you just so that you don’t have to let them in in front of you. Be courteous and let the car into your lane – it helps to keep traffic moving smoothly and avoids unnecessary accidents.

Do not cut off other drivers

This is dangerous and is known for fuelling road rage throughout the world. Not only is it a rude and inconsiderate move, it is completely unnecessary. Use your indicator and change lanes only when it is safe to do so.

Say thank you

If someone allows you to move in front of them or does something else to help you on your way whilst on the roads, don’t forget to say thank you. Give a gesture such as raising your hand and give a quick wave or flash your hazards for a few blinks. There is nothing worse than ungrateful drivers who don’t acknowledge a good deed! However, if you’re the one who let a driver in, do not act aggressively if the driver doesn’t thank you…

Do not accelerate when someone is trying to pass you

While it can be a bit of a knock to the ego for some people when other cars pass them, it is very dangerous to accelerate when someone is trying to overtake you. It just isn’t worth the safety risk. Grit your teeth and let them pass.

Essentially, being courteous to fellow drivers is a sign of good driving etiquette and ensures your safety while you’re on the road. For added peace of mind, remember to get your hands on an affordable, reliable and comprehensive car insurance policy.

Issued by MiWay.co.za through the Politicsweb iService.