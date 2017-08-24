iSERVICE

Alec Hogg |
23 August 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 23 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 23 August 2017

1. Dummies’ guide to Bitcoin: BizNews readers’ burning questions answered

2. Warts and all: Pro-Zupta Manyi described as ‘birthday present’ for ANN7

3. Revealed! Why big financial services giants are beating disruptive start-ups. MUST READ!

4. Broken ANC ‘reveres’ despots like Grace Mugabe – Ed Herbst

5. Leaving without even a whimper as Joffe quietly cuts final ties with Bidvest

