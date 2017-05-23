Engen moves from FCB Cape Town
by Herman Manson. Engen has ended its relationship with FCB Cape Town after a six-year run.
GM withdrawal: ad agencies awaiting clarity
by MarkLives. A number of agencies are affected by General Motors withdrawing from SA but none could offer comment on how they'll be impacted.
Big Q: Transformation — what you need to know & change
by Herman Manson. With the issues spelled out, it's time for the industry to collectively find the creative solutions to these problems.
Young, Gifted & Killing It: Nobantu Sibeko
by Veli Ngubane. FCB art director, Nobantu Sibeko, wanted to be an actress but, as she says, “I stumbled into advertising.”
AdForum Worldwide Summit NYC by Johanna McDowell
- Day 5: Key summit observations
- Day 4: Why clients review agencies
- Day 3: Transformation starts with clients
- Day 2: Production, production, production
Regular Reads:
- Ad of the Week: The quest for inner peace continues
- MagLove: The best magazine covers 19 May 2017
- Shelf Life: Joe Public’s soul journey with Chicken Licken
- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Apr 2017
On the Radar:
Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!