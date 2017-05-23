iSERVICE

"Transformation — what you need to know & change" - MarkLives

Simone Puterman |
22 May 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Engen moves from FCB Cape Town

by Herman Manson. Engen has ended its relationship with FCB Cape Town after a six-year run.

GM withdrawal: ad agencies awaiting clarity
by MarkLives. A number of agencies are affected by General Motors withdrawing from SA but none could offer comment on how they'll be impacted.

Big Q: Transformation — what you need to know & change
by Herman Manson. With the issues spelled out, it's time for the industry to collectively find the creative solutions to these problems.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Nobantu Sibeko
by Veli Ngubane. FCB art director, Nobantu Sibeko, wanted to be an actress but, as she says, “I stumbled into advertising.” 

AdForum Worldwide Summit NYC by Johanna McDowell

- Day 5: Key summit observations
- Day 4: Why clients review agencies
- Day 3: Transformation starts with clients
- Day 2: Production, production, production

Regular Reads:

Ad of the Week: The quest for inner peace continues
MagLove: The best magazine covers 19 May 2017
Shelf Life: Joe Public’s soul journey with Chicken Licken
SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Apr 2017

On the Radar:

New Jozi ECD for AVATAR

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinioncompany news and jobsSign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on TwitterFacebookGoogle+LinkedInPinterest and YouTubeNEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!

 

Almost dead on arrival: Why Eskom’s tariff hike hopes risk evaporating
Former Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick joins Brian Joffe at Long4Life
Cyril sharpens up his political dance – no ANC split and probe State Capture
Move over Elon Musk! Angela Merkel powers up EU car battery industry to take on Tesla
Thatcher and Zille; eras apart but almost political clones in behaviour

iSERVICE FEED