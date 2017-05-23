And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Engen moves from FCB Cape Town

by Herman Manson. Engen has ended its relationship with FCB Cape Town after a six-year run.

GM withdrawal: ad agencies awaiting clarity

by MarkLives. A number of agencies are affected by General Motors withdrawing from SA but none could offer comment on how they'll be impacted.

Big Q: Transformation — what you need to know & change

by Herman Manson. With the issues spelled out, it's time for the industry to collectively find the creative solutions to these problems.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Nobantu Sibeko

by Veli Ngubane. FCB art director, Nobantu Sibeko, wanted to be an actress but, as she says, “I stumbled into advertising.”

AdForum Worldwide Summit NYC by Johanna McDowell

- Day 5: Key summit observations

- Day 4: Why clients review agencies

- Day 3: Transformation starts with clients

- Day 2: Production, production, production

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: The quest for inner peace continues

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 19 May 2017

- Shelf Life: Joe Public’s soul journey with Chicken Licken

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Apr 2017

On the Radar:

- New Jozi ECD for AVATAR

