And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 7 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 7 June 2017

1. Evil mastermind Victoria Geoghegan: How does she sleep at night? #GuptaLeaks

2. Devil’s work: How Howa spun a yarn for Zwane – and 3 more MUST-READ #GuptaLeaks stories

3. Meet the real Helen Zille Part Two – Singapore, Gordhan, Baleka’s enrichment and more

4. Bell Pottinger could reap more bitter fruit after accepting Gupta lucre

5. Nothing seems sacred anymore as R1bn drought relief fund joins captured list – Herbst

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.