And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 5 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 5 June 2017

1. Full Mmusi Maimane speech: ‘Zuma plunged knife in ANC but he won’t kill SA’

2. Growing demand for £200k UK entrepreneur visa as SA economy stumbles

3. You’re fired! Musk dumps Trump, who gives world two-fingered salute over climate change

4. Tripartite alliance battle turns ugly with threats of violence

5. Mailbox: Duduzane Zuma, us taxpayers want timeshare on your R18m Dubai flat

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.