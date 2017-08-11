And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 10 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 10 August 2017

1. Furious property mogul Lew Geffen: “Ballot result tells world SA is rotten”

2. Bloomberg View: After Zuma’s phyrric victory, here’s why Mandela is weeping

3. How world sees SA: Zuma faction will win ANC succession race

4. Zuma, Guptas live to loot another day – but ANC is terminally ill: Analysts

5. Exposed! Transnet kickbacks link to Jacob Zuma marital mansion money

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.