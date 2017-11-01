And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 31 October 2017

1. Gigaba’s well-tailored rhetoric on SAA torn to shreds – Stephen Mulholland

2. Stealing of Port Elizabeth by ANC – new book of horrors; Ed Herbst preview

3. BACKSTORY: Braving Dubai heat, police, journos EXPOSE Gupta shell scam.

4. Mini budget blowout: Brace for 2018 tax hikes – investment expert

5. PREMIUM: Metro Bank’s continued mushrooming – a Capitec moment awaits

