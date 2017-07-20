And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 19 July 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 19 July 2017

1. Gordhan throws down no-confidence vote gauntlet, calls on Zuma to quit

2. The Mercedes of bakkies – X Class finally revealed after two year wait

3. Naming, shaming 7 big companies that SECRETLY shared Transnet billions with Gupta fronts

4. Bell Pottinger pushed SA into jaws of kleptocracy. Can we claw country back? MUST READ!

5. Lawyer letter sent to Bell Pottinger: SA civil society demands answers

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.