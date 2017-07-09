And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 8 July 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Saturday, 8 July 2017:

1. Bell Pottinger’s full, unequivocal, absolute apology for selling Gupta lies

2. Sex pests exposed: ‘All three Gupta brothers tried their luck with me’ and other bedroom tales

3. Gideon Joubert: Guns cache in Luthuli House – mystery lingers over ANC firearms

4. Revealed! Bell Pottinger got R5.5m for one weekend to ‘help’ ANC, MK in anti-white campaign

5. Future of SA? Church leaders sacrifice whites in land grab greed as Zimbabwe crumbles

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments.

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.