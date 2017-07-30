And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 29 July 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Saturday, 29 July 2017:

1. KMPG-Gupta links: Sygnia’s Wierzycka fires KPMG for ‘looking the other way’

2. The life of Jani Allan: Now jobless in New Jersey

3. McKinsey & Company bosses hunt down Gupta cockroaches in SA kitchen

4. More evidence of “suddenly” as Eskom CFO suspended, Gupta thugs rampage

5. Three future scenarios facing South Africa after ANC’s December battle

