JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 16 August 2017

1. Gupta Lieutenant Mark Pamensky faces fresh corruption charges from OUTA

2. UK PR heavyweight urges: Let’s push Bell Pottinger over cliff – or it’ll sink us all

3. Looking for sunshine: The grandiosity of Independent’s Dr Iqbal Survé – Herbst

4. Pamensky ‘unwittingly’ confirms #GuptaLeaks, contradicts Atul Gupta’s denials

5. Meet Gupta man Mark Pamensky: ‘It’s your best man sleeping with your wife’

